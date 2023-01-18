US quietly ships munitions to Ukraine from huge stockpiles in Israel – report





The US military is quietly shipping hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine from a massive stockpile in Israel, according to a Tuesday report.

The ammunition supply is located in Israel for the US military to use in regional conflicts. The US has also allowed Israel to use some of the supplies in emergency situations, The New York Times reported, citing US and Israeli officials.

The previous administration endorsed the move as Israel tried to chart a course between maintaining ties with the United States and Ukraine and non-antagonism with Russia.

US officials first raised the possibility of supplying Ukraine from stock in Israel last year, raising concerns in Jerusalem about Russia’s reaction, the report said.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin informed Benny Gantz, Israel’s defense minister at the time, that the US wanted to tap into the stockpile, an Israeli official said.

Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles

By registering, you agree to the terms

Gantz discussed the request with the cabinet, which asked security officials to intervene. Defense officials said Israel would have to agree to the plan to avoid friction with Washington, and because the ammunition belonged to the United States. Then-Prime Minister Yair Lapid approved the move after talks with cabinet and security officials, the report said.

The United States and Israel have agreed to ship about 300,000 shells to Ukraine, Israeli and American officials told The Times.

National Unity party leader Benny Gantz speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on January 16, 2023. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The existence of the stock had already been acknowledged, although not widely known. The Times was the first to report that it was being used to supply Ukraine.

Israeli officials told The Times that Jerusalem has not changed its stance against supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine, but accepts the United States using its own supplies.

Israel has resisted supplying arms to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion. One of the main reasons for Israel’s hesitation appears to be its strategic need to maintain freedom of operations in Syria, where Russian forces largely control the airspace.

The issue has strained ties between Jerusalem and Kyiv, as the Ukrainians have consistently pressed Israel to provide more defense aid. Ukraine’s ambassador again urged Israel on Tuesday to provide his country with missile defense systems in the wake of continued deadly Russian strikes.

Israel has provided large amounts of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as other types of assistance, and the new government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said it intends to maintain those supplies.

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares artillery shells to fire at Russian positions in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, December 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)

The US stockpile in Israel dates back to the Yom Kippur War in 1973. The US delivered weapons to beleaguered Israeli forces during the war and then set up storage facilities in Israel for use in the event of a potential crisis. .

US tanks and armored personnel carriers have been stowed in the Negev desert in case US forces in the Middle East need them. Later, in the 2000s, ammunition for the various branches of the US military was kept in Israel in locations that were only open to US personnel, according to the report.

The stock was officially known as the War Reserve Stocks for Allies-Israel, or WRSA-I. It was overseen by US European Command and is now overseen by US Central Command, which has included Israel since 2021.

Israel used ammunition from the stockpile during the 2006 Lebanon war against the Hezbollah terror group and during battles against Gaza terrorists in 2014, according to a congressional report last year.

A Ukrainian serviceman carries a 155mm artillery shell before firing at Russian positions from a US-supplied M777 howitzer in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Artillery has become key to the war in Ukraine as both sides fight at range in a battle of attrition.

Ukraine has depleted its own stockpiles and started using mostly supplies from the United States and other Western countries, but Kyiv forces are firing around 90,000 artillery shells per month, far exceeding manufacturing capabilities of the United States and Europe combined.

The United States turned to the stockpile in Israel, as well as another in South Korea, to make up the difference and keep the shells flowing to Ukraine. The ammunition is transported to Europe and transferred to Ukraine from Poland, according to the New York Times report.

Other countries like Germany, Canada and Italy also sent artillery shells to Ukraine. The United States has delivered or pledged just over a million 155mm shells to Kyiv, a US official told The Times.

Two senior Israeli officials said the United States was committed to replenishing its stockpile in Israel and providing ammunition in case of emergency.

You are a dedicated reader

We’re really glad you’ve read the X Times of Israel articles over the past month.

That’s why we started The Times of Israel ten years ago – to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other media, we don’t have a paywall in place. But because the journalism we do is expensive, we invite readers to whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel community.

For just $6 a month, you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to members of the Times of Israel community.

Thank you, David Horovitz, founding editor of The Times of Israel

Join our community Join our community Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-quietly-shipping-ammo-to-ukraine-from-massive-stockpile-in-israel-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos