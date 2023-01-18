UK inflation falls for 2nd month in a row as oil prices fall





UK inflation slowed for a second month in a row in December after hitting a 41-year high in October, but economists don’t expect the change to ease interest rate pressure on the Bank of England.

Annual consumer price inflation fell to 10.5% in December from 10.7% in November, well below the 41-year high of 11.1% in October, according to figures released by the US Census Bureau on Wednesday.

The decline was in line with analyst expectations.

Excluding unstable food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, core inflation remained unchanged at 6.3%. Economists polled by Reuters expected interest rates to fall to 6.2%.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Food inflation rose to 16.9% in December, the fastest pace since records began in 1977.

Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, said headlines that a small drop in inflation and strong underlying price pressures suggest it is too soon for the Bank of England to declare victory in the fight against inflation. She expects the BoE to raise rates to a peak of 4.5% in the coming months.

Markets are pricing in a 50 basis point rate hike at their next meeting on February 2nd. The Bank of England raised interest rates from 0.1% in November 2021 to the current 3.5% to keep inflation down to 2%. target.

A slowdown in inflation is unlikely to bring much relief to struggling households as prices remain high and the cost of living is growing far outpacing wages.

Jack Leslie, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation, a think tank, said inflation remains high, especially for low-income households on the wrong side of a large cost-of-living gap due to high energy and food costs.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: “High inflation is a nightmare for household budgets, destroying business investment and leading to strike action.

ONS attributed the slowing inflation in part to an easing in auto fuel prices, which fell 4.9% MoM.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said gas station prices fell noticeably in December and apparel prices declined slightly.

However, this was offset by increases in coach and airfare rates and overnight hotel accommodations. Food costs continue to soar as prices in stores, cafes and restaurants also rise.

US inflation fell to a 15-month low of 6.5% in December and eurozone price gains fell back to 9.2% as falling oil and gas prices and improving global supply chains eased pricing pressures around the world.

The BoE expects inflation to fall sharply from mid-year after holding above 10% in the first quarter of 2023.

