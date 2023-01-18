US has reached ‘turning point’ with China: Intel CEO





Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger unveils the criticality of semiconductors ahead of his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

At the 2023 World Economic Forum, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger claimed the US CHIPS and Science Act was a “turning point” in global competition with China.

“The CHIPS and Science Act was a clear statement that we’re going to win back the semiconductor industry, we’re going to make it,” Gelsinger said Tuesday in “Mornings with Maria.”

“But it was also CHIPS and the Science Act. And a lot of those things are for healthcare, are for AI, for long-term leadership. So I’m really optimistic here that our approach to be this openness, collaboration, innovation society, Rebuilding the key manufacturing and semiconductor industry is the underlay… I think the future is very bright, and we have seen the most important step thanks to the CHIPS law to achieve this.

In August 2022, Congress approved $52.7 billion for semiconductor manufacturing and research and a 25% investment tax credit for chip factories worth an estimated $24 billion. of dollars.

The legislation aims to improve competition with China by strengthening U.S. manufacturing, supply chains and national security, and invests in research and development, science and technology.

Gelsinger noted that the renewed commitment to American manufacturing and the semiconductor industry will help the global economy as a whole in addition to reducing dependence on Taiwan.

“Everything is becoming more and more digital and everything works with semiconductors. So it’s essential for all aspects of human existence,” he said. “Where are the oil reserves [located] geopolitics defined for the last five decades; where the tech supply chains and semiconductors are will define the geopolitics of the next five. It’s so important.”

Intel has expanded its semiconductor manufacturing by opening new factories beyond Silicon Valley, including in Arizona and Ohio. Gelsinger said bringing these advances to America’s manufacturing hubs shows “the rust belt is ending and the silicon core is beginning.”

As the United States and Europe have taken steps to boost semiconductor industries, Gelsinger stressed the importance of re-establishing “interconnectedness” in the supply chain.

“So if I could do something cheaper by $0.10, I would go and do it there. But if it caused the consolidation of one port, one island, one place in the world that everything depends on, it’s not good for geopolitics. An earthquake, a natural problem, a shutdown, a pandemic problem. All of this has caused this drastic disruption of the world’s supply chains,” said said Gelsinger.

“We need to rebalance those supply chains. We need resilient supply chains. And our investments in the United States are part of that. Get back to technology leadership and have the manufacturing capacity to build and satisfy our industries for the future. future,” he added. , noting that this is a key objective of the 2023 World Economic Forum.

Gelsinger echoed the concerns of a majority of chief economists at Davos who said in a survey they expected a recession in 2023.

“We don’t see good news in the short term,” he said. “I think the first half of this year will be quite difficult because [of] China [and] COVID, Europe [with] energy and Ukraine, the United States [and] inflation. So when you look at the three major markets, I don’t see any good news.”

Despite his pessimistic outlook for 2023, the Intel CEO also stressed that developments in the US semiconductor and technology industries are “long-term” investments that will manifest in the second half of the decade rather than in the second half of the year.

“A three-quarter business cycle shouldn’t dictate a five-year capital-building plan. You just can’t make those decisions. And we’re seeing semiconductors doubling this decade. So I need to build capacity for that. And he’s exactly what Jamie [Dimon] said, this long-term investment strategy.”

“So we need the support of the financial sector to achieve this. We need the support of our public-private partnerships with the government to achieve this. And we are making big long-term bets on the future of the tech industry.”

Landon Mion of FOX Business contributed to this report.

