Sephora Confirms British Store Comeback at Westfield London

It may have taken just 18 years, but French beauty and skincare retailer Sephora will finally welcome customers back in the UK this spring.

After launching its UK website in October, Sephora has confirmed that it will open a London flagship store at Westfield London Mall in the White City in West London.

The retailer will occupy approximately 6,000 square feet of stores. Products ranging from makeup to fragrance, skincare, haircare and wellness, plus over 140 brands including Drunk Elephant, Summer Fridays to Fenty and Sephora UK exclusive names like Mario’s Makeup.

The store will also introduce a ‘Grand Beauty Hub’ that will provide a memorable experience for customers as they browse makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance, body and personalized gifts.

If initial plans go well, the new store is scheduled to open in March of this year.

Sephora is notorious for pulling out of the UK in May 2005 after opening just six stores. The first of these was in 2000 in the huge Bluewater shopping center just outside London. Compete with the established players as they closed their UK business last time.

Rumors that Sephora would open a store in the Westfield London shopping center in 2019 did not materialize, but Sephora’s 2021 acquisition of e-beauty retailer FeelUnique for $147 million paved the way for a return to the UK.

In October 2022, Sephora switched its domain from FeelUnique to Sephora.co.uk.

Sephora UK Store Returns

Sephora has transformed the beauty experience for customers around the world, and we’re excited to bring an inspiring in-store experience to London, home to some of the world’s most demanding beauty fans. said.

We know that London’s youthful and creative vibe makes it one of the best places in the world to showcase some of the innovations that will make your Sephora experience even more special in the future.

The UK is also one of Europe’s three largest cosmetic consumer markets, after France and Germany.

The Westfield London shopping mall will be Sephora's UK debut flagship store.

Getty Images

The sector is now dominated by two high-street competitors: Walgreens-owned Behemoth Boots, which has thrived after many department stores have disappeared or closed, and rival Superdrug, which has traditional hair salons.

Apparel bellwether Next, which acquired Marie Claires beauty form Fabled from Ocado in 2019, has also diversified into Beauty Halls, launching numbers up and down the UK centered on space vacated by collapsed department store chain Debenhams.

Harrods has opened five beauty stores, including H Beauty, which recently opened in Gateshead’s Metrocentre, and Frasers Groups Flannels plans to open up to 10 Beauty Edit concept spaces in key regional locations by 2025.

Sephora London Spring Launch

Sephora UK Managing Director Sarah Boyd said:

After the successful launch of sephora.co.uk and the app last fall, questions about store opening plans flooded in. As the founders of a multi-category, multi-experience luxury beauty retailer, we are delighted to offer London a store with the aspirations to meet the needs of all beauty occasions. Our passionate, curated cast will welcome every guest into a welcoming, vibrant, diverse and inclusive environment where all imaginations are free to roam as each guest discovers their own unique beauty.

Earlier this month, LVMH, which owns Sephora, overhauled its management team after the world’s richest man on the Forbes rankings made recent moves to plan his succession.

As part of a management reorganization, luxury billionaire Bernard Arnault has appointed his daughter Delphine to run Christian Dior, one of the key brands in the $410 billion luxury conglomerate.

Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, along with Pietro Beccari, who has been head of Dior since 2018, will appoint a new Louis Vuitton president next month, replacing longtime Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke.

