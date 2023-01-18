Study finds US freshwater fish heavily contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’





Eating just one serving of freshwater fish each year could have the same effect as drinking water heavily polluted with “forever chemicals” for an entire month, according to a new study.

A month’s equivalent amount of water would be contaminated at levels 2,400 times higher than recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) drinking water health advisories, according to the study published Tuesday in Environmental Research.

The research added that locally caught freshwater fish are far more polluted than commercial catches with perfluorinated and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) – so-called eternal chemicals that are known to persist in the body and environment.

PFAS are key ingredients in jet fuel fire-fighting foam, industrial landfills, and many household products, including some types of food packaging. For decades, they have seeped into drinking water supplies while contaminating irrigated crops and the fish that inhabit local waterways.

Fish consumption has long been identified as a route of exposure to PFAS, according to the study. Researchers first identified such contamination in catfish that inhabited the Tennessee River in 1979.

“Food has always been kind of an assumption about how most people are exposed to PFAS compounds,” corresponding author David Andrews, senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group, told The Hill.

But Tuesday’s study is the first analysis to link U.S. fish consumption to blood PFAS levels, while also comparing PFAS levels in freshwater fish with those in commercial seafood samples. , explained the authors.

To reach their conclusions, the researchers assessed the presence of different types of PFAS in 501 samples of fish fillets, collected in the United States from 2013 to 2015.

These samples were acquired as part of two EPA programs: the 2013-2014 National Rivers and Streams Assessment and the 2015 Great Lakes Fish Fillet Tissue Study for Human Health.

According to the study, the median level of total PFAS targeted in fish from rivers and streams was 9,500 nanograms per kilogram, while the median in the Great Lakes was 11,800 nanograms per kilogram. These levels indicate that consumption of these fish “is potentially a significant source of exposure” to PFAS, the authors determined.

While the samples included many types of forever chemicals – of which there are thousands – the largest contributor to total PFAS levels was the compound known as PFOS, responsible for around 74% of the total, found the researchers.

Although PFOS has been largely eliminated from manufacturing, it was once the main ingredient in Scotchgard fabric protector and it persists in the environment.

PFOS is so potent that ingesting a single serving of freshwater fish would be equivalent to drinking a month of water contaminated with PFOS at levels of 48 parts per trillion, according to the study.

“The extent to which PFAS have contaminated fish is staggering,” first author Nadia Barbo, a graduate student at Duke University, said in a statement. “There should be one health-protective fish consumption advisory for freshwater fish across the country.”

Although scientists may not know precisely how people are exposed to PFAS, the study “clearly indicates that for people who consume freshwater fish, even very rarely, it is likely a significant source of exposure,” Andrews said.

Of the 349 samples analyzed as part of the National Rivers and Streams Assessment, only one sample contained no detectable PFAS, the authors determined.

All 152 fish samples tested in the Great Lakes study contained detectable PFAS – and had “overall higher levels of PFOS” than those in the national assessment.

“PFAS contamination may be of particular concern to the Great Lakes ecosystem and the health of people who depend on Great Lakes fisheries for their livelihoods and cultural practices,” the authors noted.

Contamination in the Great Lakes, as well as other lakes and ponds, may be comparatively greater than PFAS pollution in rivers and streams because those pools don’t flow as frequently, according to Andrews.

“The water is not drained away as quickly,” he said.

Median levels of total PFAS detected in freshwater fish were 278 times higher than commercially relevant fish tested from 2019 to 2022.

“It’s amazing how different they are,” Andrews said.

Retail fish data comes from the Food and Drug Administration’s Total Diet Study datasets from 2019 to 2021, as well as specific seafood sampling conducted in 2022.

Some commercially caught fish may be less contaminated because they are raised in controlled aquaculture environments, Andrews explained. Meanwhile, large-scale ocean fishing often occurs farther offshore, where PFAS pollution would be more diluted, he added.

Andrews acknowledged, however, that data on commercially caught fish is much more recent than freshwater contamination figures.

He also acknowledged that with the industrial phase-out of PFOS production, “pollution levels in rivers and streams appear to be decreasing, which is important.”

“At the same time, levels are still so high that any fish consumption is likely impacting serum levels,” Andrews said. “But they are heading in the right direction, which I think is good news, at least as far as rivers and streams are concerned.”

Although this study did not assess whether PFAS uptake is worse in some fish compared to others, Andrews pointed to recent tests showing that even small, short-lived fish can accumulate dangerous amounts of PFAS. these compounds.

Last week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its “Eat Safe Fish” guidelines to limit how much rainbow smelt to eat — based on high levels of PFOS.

Rainbow smelt — small, silvery fish with short life cycles — are “low on the food web and don’t typically bioaccumulate chemicals,” Michigan Live reported.

The Hill sought comment on the study from the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team, a state Department of Health and Human Services group working on the issue of Great Lakes contamination and overseeing the Eat Safe program Fish.

Compared to commercially caught fish, local consumption of freshwater fish can be difficult to quantify because “there is significant variability in dietary fish intake,” the study authors acknowledged.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that the general population eats about 18 grams of fish per day, with the highest consumption among men and adults between the ages of 31 and 50, according to the study.

High fish consumption – eating one or more meals of fish per week – is typical of fishermen, people living along coasts or lakes, communities where fishing is culturally important, and immigrants from countries where fish is a staple, the authors noted.

The researchers therefore characterized PFAS exposure in freshwater fish as “a textbook case of environmental injustice” in which some communities are “grossly harmed”.

Contamination of this food source “particularly threatens those who cannot afford commercial seafood,” the authors noted in a statement accompanying the study.

Andrews stressed the need for both guidance for anglers and action on “this environmental justice issue” at the federal level.

Attention to this, he added, must focus on “this contamination of a source of protein for many communities who depend on it for both subsistence and cultural reasons.”

Updated at 5:50 a.m.

