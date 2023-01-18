Big tech layoffs show how the US is failing immigrant workers





Tens of thousands of people have been laid off at Amazon, Meta, Salesforce and other once-voracious tech employers in recent months. But one group of workers has been particularly hurt: American immigrants holding H-1B visas for workers with specialized skills.

These highly sought-after visas are granted to employer-sponsored immigrants to come to the United States, and the limited supply is widely used by major tech companies. But if a worker is laid off, they must obtain sponsorship from another company within 60 days or leave the country.

It’s a particularly difficult situation when the big companies sponsoring most tech-related visas are also the ones laying off and freezing hiring. Amazon and Meta, which together announced at least 29,000 layoffs in recent months, each asked to sponsor more than 1,000 new H-1B visas in fiscal year 2022, according to figures from Citizenship and Immigration Services. the United States.

America’s dominance in science and technology has long depended on a steady stream of talented people from overseas. But the H-1B system and U.S. immigration as a whole hasn’t changed much since the last major immigration bill in 1986. Today, pandemic-era economic uncertainty is reshaping the giants of technology and shines a spotlight on system limitations. It shows that workers, businesses, and perhaps the United States as a whole are losing out.

Because our system has been so backward, these visa holders have built lives here for years, they have homes, children, and personal and professional networks that span years, says Linda Moore, President and CEO of TechNet, an industry lobby group. which includes almost all major tech companies. They have just been stuck in this system that gives them no clarity or certainty.

Over the past decade, technology companies, which are usually fierce competitors, have been unusually strong on the issue of H-1B immigration. They apply for many visas, want the annual supply of 85,000 visas to be increased, and have pushed for changes to the application process to allow highly skilled workers to stay in the United States permanently. An H-1B visa holder can usually only stay for six years unless their employer sponsors them to become a permanent resident of the United States or a green card holder.

This is the path taken by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who is rarely outspoken on political issues but has expressed personal support for immigration reform. He argued that his personal success and that of his business depended on the highly skilled immigration system.

Technicians outside the United States also seem to like the H-1Bs, despite the limitations of the system. Visas allow ambitious coders to get closer to the epicenter of the global tech industry or leverage their skills for a fresh start in the United States.

Nearly 70% of visas went to computer-related jobs in fiscal year 2021, according to data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and many of those workers end up converting their visas for permanent residence in the United States. But due to restrictions on the number of employment-based residency applications granted each year, it can take decades for immigrants from major countries like India to receive a green card, leaving many working on a H -1B tied to an employer for years. Meanwhile, they are vulnerable to life-disrupting shocks, such as those faced by some immigrants caught up in recent tech layoffs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/big-techs-layoffs-highlight-how-the-us-fails-immigrant-workers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos