How close is the United States to hitting the debt ceiling? How bad would that be?





Washington is bracing for another big fight over whether to raise or suspend the nation’s debt limit, with Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen warning last week that the US will hit its borrowing limit on Thursday current $31.4 trillion.

The United States borrows huge sums of money by selling Treasury bonds to investors around the world and uses these funds to pay existing financial obligations, including military salaries, safety net benefits and interest. on the national debt. Once the United States hits the cap, the Treasury can use extraordinary measures to suspend certain investments and swap different types of debt to try to stay below the cap for as long as possible. But eventually, the United States will either have to borrow more money to pay its bills or stop meeting its financial obligations, including possibly defaulting on its debt.

The responsibility for lifting or suspending the borrowing ceiling rests with Congress, which must obtain a simple majority in the House and Senate to vote in favor of any changes to the debt ceiling. Raising the debt ceiling has become an uphill battle, with Republican lawmakers using it as leverage to try to force spending cuts.

This year is shaping up to be the messiest fight in at least a decade. Republicans now control the House, and they passed new rules governing legislation that make it harder to raise the debt ceiling and strengthen Republicans’ ability to demand that any increases be accompanied by spending cuts. Senate Republicans have also insisted that debt ceiling increases should be tied to structural spending reform.

President Biden has said he would oppose any attempt to tie spending cuts to raising the debt ceiling, increasing the likelihood of a prolonged standoff.

All of this drama begs the question of what the debt limit really is, how it got here, and why the United States isn’t scrapping the debt limit entirely and sparing the nation its periodic bomb showdown. economically delayed.

What is the debt limit?

The debt limit is a cap on the total amount of money the federal government is allowed to borrow to meet its financial obligations. Because the United States has budget deficits, which means it spends more than it brings in through taxes and other revenues, it has to borrow huge sums of money to pay its bills. This includes funding for social safety net programs, interest on the national debt, and troop salaries. The debt ceiling debate often prompts calls from lawmakers to cut government spending, but lifting the debt ceiling does not authorize any new spending and simply allows the United States to fund existing obligations.

The United States is expected to reach its technical debt limit on Thursday. At that time, the Treasury Department will begin to use extraordinary measures to continue paying government bonds. They are essentially tax accounting tools that put the brakes on certain government investments so that the bills continue to be paid.

Those options could be exhausted by June, Ms. Yellen told Congress last week. The Bipartisan Policy Center, which closely follows the debt deadline, estimates that the Treasury will really run out of cash, so-called X date around the middle of the year.

How much debt does the United States have?

The national debt crossed $31 trillion for the first time last year. The borrowing ceiling is set at 31,381 billion dollars.

What happens if the debt ceiling is not lifted or suspended?

Once the government has exhausted its extraordinary measures and runs out of cash, it will no longer be able to issue new debt. That means he wouldn’t have enough money to pay his bills, including interest and other payments he owes bondholders, military salaries and retiree benefits.

No one knows exactly what would happen if the United States got to this point, but the government could end up defaulting on its debt if it is unable to make the required payments to its holders. obligations. Economists and Wall Street analysts warn that such a scenario would be economically devastating and could plunge the world into a financial crisis.

Can the government do anything to prevent the disaster?

There is no official playbook on what Washington could or would do if the United States were truly unable to pay its bills. But the options are there. The Treasury could try to prioritize payments, such as paying bondholders first. Yet such an idea has yet to be tested and would require political decisions about who gets paid and who doesn’t.

If the United States defaults on its debt, which would rattle markets, the Federal Reserve could theoretically step in to buy some of those Treasury bonds. That could help calm what would undoubtedly be panic in Treasury markets and elsewhere.

Why does the United States limit its borrowing?

According to the Constitution, Congress must authorize borrowing. The debt limit was instituted at the turn of the 20th century so that the Treasury did not need to seek permission each time it needed to issue bonds to pay bills. The first debt limit came as part of the Second Liberty Bond Act of 1917, according to the Congressional Research Service. A general federal debt limit was imposed in 1939.

Do other countries do this?

Denmark also has a debt ceiling, but it is set at such a high level that raising it is usually not a problem. Most other countries do not. In Poland, public debt cannot exceed 60% of gross domestic product.

Why is it so difficult to raise the debt ceiling?

For many years, raising the debt ceiling was routine. But as the political environment has become more polarized, tension over the debt ceiling has increased. The House used to employ the Gephardt rule, which required the debt ceiling to be raised when a budget resolution was passed, but that was largely phased out during the 1990s.

During the debt ceiling battle in 2011, some argued that President Barack Obama had the power to unilaterally lift the debt ceiling. Former President Bill Clinton said at the time that if still in office he would invoke the 14th Amendment, which states that the validity of US debt should not be questioned, raise the ceiling himself debt and force the courts to stop it.

Mr. Obama and his lawyers disagreed and opted against this approach. After leaving office, Obama acknowledged that he and Treasury officials considered several creative contingency plans, such as minting a $1 trillion coin to pay off some of the national debt. In a 2017 interview, he called the idea far-fetched.

Ms. Yellen rejected the idea of ​​minting such a coin to deal with the debt limit during a House Financial Services hearing, arguing that the only way to address the borrowing limit is for Congress raises or suspends it.

If the debt ceiling disappeared, what would replace it?

The lack of a replacement is one of the main reasons why the debt ceiling has persisted. The United States could follow the Danish model and raise the debt ceiling to a stratospheric level. Some have also suggested it could also force the limit to gradually increase with new funding.

Is it a good idea to remove the debt limit?

Few lawmakers from either party benefit from a vote on the debt ceiling, and failure to raise it would lead to economic disaster. While the political polarization in the United States shows no signs of abating, it often seems that the risk of an accidental default outweighs any fiscal responsibility encouraged by the debt ceiling.

Ms Yellen said she would support legislation to abolish the debt ceiling, but Mr Biden ruled out the possibility.

