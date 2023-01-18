How scary is HBO’s zombie show? Explain.





For diehards, no horror movie can be too scary. But for you, a wimp, the wrong one can make you miserable. Fear not, because SlatesScaredy Scale is here to help. We’ve implemented a highly scientific and mostly spoiler-free system for rating new horror movies, comparing them to classics on a 10-point scale. And because not everyone is scared of the same things, some viewers can’t stand the scares, while others are haunted by more psychological terrors or arterial stomach spurts.

This time it’s The Last of Us, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmanns HBO series based on the historic video game. (This Scaredy Scale will cover all nine episodes of the first season, but without spoiling it.) Like the game, the show follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and teenage Ellie (Bella Ramsey) through the wastelands of the United States 20 years after an epidemic that turns most of the world’s population into fungus-infested zombies virtually overnight. How difficult is it to follow them on their journey? Well, let’s do our best to guide you through the darkness.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Warner Media and Getty Images Plus.

It becomes apparent fairly early in The Last of Us that the story really doesn’t require anyone other than Joel and Ellie, meaning that everyone they meet is effectively living on borrowed time. But the show’s structure often branches out to introduce characters that don’t feature in Joel and Ellies’ quest to bring Ellie to a western outpost of the resistance movement known as the Firefliesat all, and sometimes overlap. barely with them. These stories can end almost any way, and even when the end seems like a foregone conclusion, there are, even after the apocalypse, many ways to die.

The Last of Us immediately begs comparison to The Walking Dead, but one major difference is that the show is far less interested in watching people tear each other apart. Unlike the ravenous flesh-eaters of most zombie lore, the undead shows are controlled by a fungal parasite, called cordyceps, whose primary impulse is to reproduce. It can be quite crude, sometimes involving a mess of tendrils emerging from the mouth of an infected body to slither onto a new host, but it’s relatively bloodless, and if you can get over the fact that they were human, some overgrown shows the creatures can sometimes be almost beautiful. Humans, however, can be terribly violent towards each other, sometimes in horribly inventive ways.

If The Last of Us has an essential compromise, it sacrifices imminent danger for ambient terror. There are only a limited number of ways an infected corpse can rush out of the darkness into characters we know must survive, including one who is immune to the fungus. But surviving costs them dearly, as do the things they must do to stay alive, and there’s no practical limit to the horror Joel and Ellie will have to see and perpetrate. There is no Scaredy Scale rating for sadness, but if there was, this show would be close to a 10. Instead, just say that for a world in which there is nothing supernatural, this one has a lot that will haunt you for a while.

Neither The Last of Us’ lingering melancholy nor its occasional brutality fits the textbook definition of scary, but the spectacle can be downright unsettling at times, in a way that lasts far longer than the occasional jolt.

