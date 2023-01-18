TV Ranking Sunday, January 15, 2023 – The Hollywood Reporter





HBO’s The Last of Us has gotten off to a good start with viewers.

The series, based on the hit video game franchise – and co-created by game architect Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin – drew 4.7 million cross-platform viewers on Sunday night, according to Nielsen and premiere data. part of HBO. That number only trails the nearly 10 million House of the Dragon among HBO series premieres over the past decade. Besides the Game of Thrones prequel, the last HBO show with a wider opening debut audience was Boardwalk Empire (4.81 million) in 2010 – several years before HBO had a serious streaming presence.

“We are thrilled to see fans of the series and the game experience this iconic story in a new way, and we express our gratitude to them for helping to make it a success,” said Casey Bloys, President and CEO of HBO and HBO Max. Contents. “Congratulations to Craig, Neil and the brilliant cast and crew who have worked tirelessly to bring this show to life. We look forward to fans everywhere enjoying the rest of the season.

The 4.7 million viewership figure encompasses the on-air premiere on HBO, later night reruns and streaming on HBO Max. A more detailed audience breakdown will be available when Nielsen releases Sunday’s final ratings; on House of the Dragon’s first night, more than half of the cross-platform audience came via streaming.

HBO says a show’s first-night viewership typically accounts for 20-40% of its eventual total over the course of its run — House of the Dragon averaged around 9 million viewers on Sunday, slightly less a third of the eventual 29 million he has attracted in more than 10 weeks. If that pattern held for The Last of Us, it would likely end up in the 12-23 million viewership range for its broadcast.

The Last of Us is set in a post-apocalyptic future where a fungal pandemic has killed off much of humanity and turned others into monsters. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are the stars.

Full weekend standings, including those for the NFL playoff games, will be available later in the week.

