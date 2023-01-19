US rushes to help Ukraine target Crimea





WASHINGTON For years, the United States insisted that Crimea was still part of Ukraine. Yet the Biden administration has maintained a hard line since Russia invaded Ukraine, refusing to supply Kyiv with the weapons it needs to target the Crimean peninsula, which Russia is using as a base to launch attacks. devastating strikes.

Now that line is starting to soften.

After months of talks with Ukrainian officials, the Biden administration is finally beginning to admit that Kyiv may need the power to hit the Russian sanctuary, even if such a move increases the risk of escalation, according to several US officials who have spoken. expressed on condition of anonymity. to discuss the sensitive debate. Crimea, between the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov, is home to tens of thousands of entrenched Russian soldiers and numerous Russian military bases.

White House officials insist there is no change in position. Crimea, they say, belongs to Ukraine.

We have said throughout the war that Crimea is Ukraine and that Ukraine has the right to defend itself and its sovereign territory within its internationally recognized borders, said Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the Council of national security.

Privately, military and administrative officials had questioned the utility of Ukraine concentrating its attacks on Crimea, arguing that kyiv’s army had better targets elsewhere on the battlefield.

But the Biden administration has come to believe that if Ukraine’s military can show Russia that its control of Crimea may be threatened, it would strengthen kyiv’s position in any future negotiations. In addition, fears that the Kremlin could retaliate with a tactical nuclear weapon have faded, US officials and experts said, while warning that the risk remained.

New reflection on Crimea illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 shows how far Biden administration officials have come since the start of the war, when they were hesitant to even publicly acknowledge that the United States was supplying anti-aircraft missiles Stinger to Ukrainian troops.

But over the course of the conflict, the United States and its NATO allies have steadily loosened self-imposed handcuffs, shifting from supplying javelins and stingers to advanced missile systems, air defense systems Patriot, armored fighting vehicles and even some Western tanks. to give Ukraine the ability to strike against the onslaught of Russia.

Now the Biden administration is considering what would be one of its boldest moves yet, helping Ukraine attack the peninsula that President Vladimir V. Putin sees as part of his quest to restore glory. past of Russia.

US officials are discussing with their Ukrainian counterparts the use of US-supplied weapons, from HIMARS rocket systems to Bradley fighting vehicles, to possibly target Mr. Putin’s tight control over a land bridge that functions as a critical supply route linking Crimea to Russia via the Russian-occupied cities of Melitopol and Mariupol.

However, President Biden is not yet ready to give Ukraine the long-range missile systems that Kyiv would need to attack Russian installations on the peninsula.

Ukrainian officials have long insisted that Crimea is an important target for their attacks and that continued military pressure on Russian bases is an important part of their strategy. Ukrainian military officials also discussed with US officials the importance of increasing pressure on Russia’s rear echelon in Crimea, which supports military operations elsewhere in Ukraine.

With the Black Sea Fleet, a major Russian air base, command posts and logistics centers supporting Russian operations in southern Ukraine, the peninsula represents a major axis of kyiv’s battle plans.

By deciding to give the Bradleys to Ukraine, the Biden administration came one step closer to providing Kyiv with something that senior Ukrainian officials have been begging the United States for months: direct U.S. aid to get Ukraine through on the attack, in particular by targeting Crimea.

The Bradleys are armored personnel carriers equipped with powerful 25 millimeter guns and guided missiles that can take on Russian tanks.

Frederick B. Hodges, a retired lieutenant general and former top US Army Europe commander, said in the coming months the Bradleys could be used by Ukrainian troops to help cut the land bridge.

What we consider before using anonymous sources. Do the sources know the information? What is their motivation for telling us? Have they proven themselves in the past? Can we corroborate the information? Even with those questions answered, the Times uses anonymous sources as a last resort. The journalist and at least one editor know the identity of the source.

Being able to rely on military bases in Crimea to prepare was the main reason Russian forces were able to seize land in southern Ukraine last year, a US official said. Making these forces less capable is a key objective of the Ukrainians on the battlefield.

Ukraine could use Bradleys to move forces on major routes, such as the M14, which connects Kherson, Melitopol and Mariupol, added Seth G. Jones, senior vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Any Ukrainian infantry advancing into these areas would face heavy fire from Russian positions, and the Bradleys provide useful firepower and protection for the troops.

The Bradleys, along with the British tanks and armored fighting vehicles that France and Germany have agreed to send, could be the vanguard of an armored force that Ukraine could employ in a counter-offensive this winter or spring, according to government and independent analysts.

We believe now is the time to step up our support for Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday during a visit to Washington. We cannot allow this to drag on and become some kind of World War I-style attritional stalemate.

The British Ministry of Defense said in a Twitter post last week that in recent weeks Russia had reinforced defensive fortifications in the center of Zaporizhzhia, a province in southern Ukraine near the land bridge, and where Russia maintains a strong force.

If Ukraine focuses on recapturing Zaporizhzhia, preliminary attacks could include targets in neighboring Crimea. A major Ukrainian breakthrough at Zaporizhzhia would seriously challenge the viability of Russia’s land bridge, according to the British assessment.

Ukraine also has HIMARS long-range rocket systems, supplied by the United States. With the recapture last year of Kherson in the south, Ukrainian forward lines can now use them to reach key supply routes out of Crimea, a US military official said in an interview.

This week, senior US and Ukrainian commanders will hold a high-level planning meeting in Germany to finalize offensive planning, another senior US official said. The exercise, the official said, aims to align Ukraine’s battle plans with the types of weapons and supplies that NATO allies are contributing.

Ukrainian officials fear their country may not survive years of a stalemate conflict as Russia continues to shell towns and villages. They therefore see no choice but to target Crimea and endanger it, a senior US official said, noting that the issue had been raised in recent high-level meetings at the White House.

Yet, despite the additional weaponry, the Biden administration does not believe Ukraine can take Crimea militarily and, indeed, there are still fears that such a move could cause Mr Putin to escalate back. But, officials said, their assessment now is that Russia must believe Crimea is in jeopardy, in part to bolster Ukraine’s position in any future negotiations.

By demonstrating its ability to strike in Crimea, US officials say, Ukraine could show that Russian control is not established. The Biden administration also increasingly believes that hitting Russia’s back lines exiting Crimea could seriously harm Moscow’s ability to push its front lines further, officials say.

Without Crimea, everything falls apart, said Evelyn Farkas, the Pentagon’s top Ukraine official under the Obama administration.

Helping to shift thinking is an alleviation of fears that targeting Crimea would lead Mr Putin to use a tactical nuclear weapon, officials say. “I feel like more and more the administration is recognizing that the Russian escalation threat may not be what it once thought it was,” Gen. Hodges said.

While Ukrainian strikes inside Russia proper continue to cause growing concern among US officials, Moscow’s reaction to periodic Ukrainian special operations or covert attacks in Crimea, including against Russian airbases, command posts and ships of the Black Sea Fleet, was tempered.

There’s more clarity about their tolerance for damage and attack, said Dara Massicot, senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. Crimea has already been hit several times without a massive Kremlin escalation.

Yet Mr. Putin and the Russian public see Crimea as part of Russia, so strikes there could bolster Russian support for the war.

For their part, American officials say they do not know how Mr. Putin will react if Ukraine attacks Crimea using weapons supplied by the Americans.

Ms Massicot said none of the few Ukrainian attacks on Crimea so far have threatened Russia’s ability to maintain its claim to the peninsula. So they may not be an accurate test of Russia’s resolve on this point, she said.

Last month, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken reiterated the ongoing U.S. policy toward Ukraine that the Biden administration seeks to help the country retake territory seized during and after the Russian invasion. Last year.

Our objective is to continue to do what we have been doing, which is to ensure that Ukraine has in its hands what it needs to defend itself, what it needs to repel aggression to take back territory confiscated from it since Feb. 24, Blinken said at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council summit. According to Mr. Blinkens’ definition, this territory does not include Crimea.

This position, critics say, largely gave the Russian military an untouchable sanctuary from which to attack Ukraine.

We basically put limits on Ukraine, saying this war will be on your soil and not on Russian soil, said Philip Breedlove, a retired four-star Air Force general who was the NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe when Russia invaded Crimea. in 2014. Giving Russia a sanctuary from which to fight, without fear of blame, is absolutely absurd. It makes no military sense.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/18/us/politics/ukraine-crimea-military.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

