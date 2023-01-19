US and Chinese officials discuss climate, economy and relations





ZURICH (AP) U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with her Chinese counterpart on Wednesday and pledged to work to manage differences and prevent competition from becoming conflict as the two nations try to unfreeze their relationships.

Yellens’ first face-to-face meeting with Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich is the highest contact between the two countries since their presidents agreed last November during their first face-to-face meeting to seek potential areas of cooperation. .

Liu said he was ready to work together to seek common ground between China and the United States. No matter how circumstances change, we should always maintain dialogue and exchanges, he said.

A US Treasury reading of the 2.5-hour meeting says the two men agreed the US and China would cooperate more on climate change finance issues and work to support developing countries in their own energy transitions. The reading also indicates that Yellen plans to visit China and will host her counterparts in the United States in the near future.

The meeting comes as the US and Chinese economies grapple with different but interrelated challenges in trade, technology and more.

Yellen, in his opening remarks to reporters, told Liu: Although we have points of disagreement, and we will convey them directly, we must not allow misunderstandings, especially those resulting from a lack of communication , unnecessarily worsen our bilateral economic and financial situation. love relationship.

Liu expressed concern over the United States’ economic, trade and technology policies toward China and said he hoped the United States would pay attention to the impact of these policies on both sides, the agency reported. of Chinese official press Xinhua.

But he also called for serious communication and said both sides needed to see the bigger picture and try to handle differences properly to keep relations stable, Chinese broadcaster Phoenix TV said in an online report.

Yellen said both countries have a responsibility to manage our differences and prevent competition from becoming even a close conflict.

Both economies have their challenges.

China’s economy is reopening after a resurgence of COVID-19 killed tens of thousands and shuttered countless businesses. The United States is slowly recovering from 40 years of high inflation and is on track to hit its statutory debt ceiling, setting up an expected political showdown between Democrats and Republicans in Congress. The issue of debt is of great interest to Asia, with China being the second largest holder of US debt.

There is also the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is hampering global economic growth and has prompted the United States and its allies to agree on an oil price cap for Russia in retaliation, putting China in a difficult situation as a friend and economic ally of Russia.

And high global interest rates have increased pressure on indebted countries that owe large sums to China.

A Treasury official who attended the meeting told a group of reporters that part of the discussion focused on countries indebted to China and understanding China’s concerns about renegotiating that debt. The Treasury official also said Chinese officials appeared optimistic that their country would resume normal economic growth after its strict coronavirus pandemic policies were lifted.

The stakes are high for cooperation between countries, as the threat of economic recession threatens nations around the world.

One bad policy move or a reversal of positive data and we could see the global economy heading into a recession in 2023, said Josh Lipsky, senior director of the Atlantic Councils GeoEconomics Center. Both countries have a common interest in avoiding this scenario.

The World Bank announced last week that the global economy will be dangerously close to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all major economies around the world, including the United States and China. Low-income countries are expected to suffer from any superpower economic slowdown, the report said.

High on the list is debt restructuring, Lipsky said of Wednesday’s talks. Several low-income countries are at risk of default in 2023, and many of them owe large sums to China.

Leaders have been trying for two years to secure a deal and avert a wave of defaults, but there has been little success and one of the reasons is China’s hesitation. I expect Yellen to press Liu He on this at the meeting, Lipsky said.

Liu laid out an optimistic view of the world’s second-largest economy in a speech Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

If we work hard enough, we are confident that in 2023 Chinese growth will most likely return to its normal trend. China’s economy will see significant improvement, he said.

After his stopover in Switzerland, Yellen will travel this week to Zambia, Senegal and South Africa in what will be the first of a series of visits by Biden administration officials to sub-Saharan Africa over the course of the ‘year.

Zambia is renegotiating its nearly $6 billion debt with China, its biggest creditor. In a closed-door meeting at the African Leaders’ Summit in Washington in December, Yellen and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema discussed the need to address debt sustainability and the imperative to conclude a treatment of the debt for Zambia, according to Yellen.

The Zurich talks follow the November meeting between President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. The two world leaders agreed to empower key senior officials to work on potential areas of cooperation, including tackling climate change and maintaining global financial, health and food stability. Beijing had cut off those contacts with the United States to protest a trip by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, to Taiwan in August.

Were going to compete vigorously. But I’m not looking for conflict, Biden said at the time.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China in early February.

Among the economic sticking points, the Biden administration has blocked the sale of advanced computer chips to China and is considering banning investment in some Chinese tech companies, which could jeopardize a key economic goal Xi has set for his country. . The Democratic president’s statements that the United States would defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion also heightened tensions.

And while the US Congress is divided on many issues, House members agreed last week to take a closer look at Chinese investments.

Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, identified the Chinese Communist Party as one of two long-term challenges for the House, along with the national debt.

Last year, the US Commerce Department added dozens of Chinese tech firms, including makers of aircraft equipment, chemicals and computer chips, to an export control blacklist, citing concerns about national security, U.S. interests, and human rights. The move prompted the Chinese to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization.

Yellen criticized China’s trade practices and its relationship with Russia, as the two countries have deepened their economic ties since the start of the war in Ukraine last February. During a July call with Liu, Yellen spoke candidly about the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the global economy and unfair, non-market economic practices, according to a US recap of the call.

Associated Press writer Ken Moritsugu in Beijing contributed to this report.

