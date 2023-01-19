Landmark Leveling Fund sparks transformative change across the UK





More than 100 projects have been awarded shares of 2.1 billion in Round 2 of the Government’s flagship Level Up Fund.

The project will benefit millions of people across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

672 million to develop better transport links, 821 million to initiate community regeneration, and 594 million to restore local cultural heritage.

Successful tenders include Morecambe’s Eden Project North, Blackpool’s new AI campus, Gateshead’s regeneration and Cornwall’s railway improvements.

The Landmark Level Up Fund will breathe new life into more than 100 communities and today up to $2.1 billion is being awarded to transformative projects across the UK. These include Morecambe’s Eden Project North visitor attraction, a new AI campus in Blackpool, a new rail link in Cornwall, and a major regeneration plan in Gateshead that will create jobs and grow the economy.

Major government investments will benefit millions of people across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and spread opportunities in historically overlooked areas. 672 million will develop better transport links, 821 million will initiate community regeneration, and 594 million will restore local heritage. site.

All 111 Regions Receive Funding from Government’s Second Flagship Leveling Up Fund to Create New Jobs, Drive Economic Growth, Restore People’s Pride to Where They Live and Spread More Opportunity It provides more investment in the community to do. together. The Secretary of State will visit winning projects across the UK to see how local leaders are communicating to local people.

This will drive the Prime Minister’s priorities of growing the economy by leveling and providing the foundation for building a better future in communities across the UK. By working as one UK, the country is better able to collectively address the individual challenges facing all regions and countries across the country.

The government has also confirmed that there will be an additional round of the Leveling Up Fund which will give more opportunities to level up venues across the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

By investing more in the region, we can grow our economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere.

That’s why we’re supporting over 100 projects with new innovation funding to uplift communities across the UK.

By reaching far more places than ever before, we will build a future of optimism and pride in people’s lives and the place they call home.

Projects awarded Leveling Up Fund funding today include:

Eden Project North will receive $50 million to convert an abandoned site on the Morecambes waterfront into a world-class visitor attraction. It will also initiate more extensive regeneration in Morecambe, creating jobs, supporting tourism and encouraging investment in seaside towns. Cardiff Crossrail has been allocated $50 million from the fund to improve travel to and from the city and boost economic performance for the wider region. Blackpool Council and Wyre Council will receive $40 million to deliver a new multiversity, carbon neutral education campus in Blackpools Talbot Gateway Central Business District. This historic funding will allow Blackpool and The Fylde College to replace their aging out-of-town center facility with a world-class, state-of-the-art facility in the heart of the town Multiversity will help young people secure the jobs of the future by encouraging higher-level skills, including automation and artificial intelligence. Almost 27 million guaranteed on new roll-on, roll-off ferries to Fair Isle in Shetland Islands. These services are the lifeblood of the island, supporting residents, visitors and supply chains, and if not replaced, the community will become more isolated. A total of $20 million will be used for the revitalization of Gateshead Quays and Sage, which will include a new arena, exhibition centre, hotel and other hospitality facilities. The development will attract approximately 800,000 visitors annually and create more than 1,150 new jobs. The $50 million grant will help create a new direct train service linking Cornwall’s four largest urban areas: Newquay, St Austell, Truro and Falmouth/Penryn. This will increase access to jobs, skills, education and amenities in one of the UK’s most economically disadvantaged areas. 5.1 million to build new women’s changing rooms at 20 rugby clubs across Northern Ireland.

The UK government is also launching an online interactive map today to help people see which projects in their area are receiving Leveling Up Fund investment. This can be found at https://levellingup.campaign.gov.uk/.

Equalization Minister Michael Gove said:

We are firing the launch guns at over 100 transformative projects that will revitalize historically overlooked but potential communities across the UK.

This new funding will help create jobs, spur economic growth and restore local pride. We’re giving people priority and we’re leveling up across the UK so no matter where you come from, you can go as far as you have talent.

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:

This is a major down payment on local jobs, growth and renewal, and is part of our mission to increase opportunity nationwide.

To make more growth a reality across the country, local elected leaders are extending the mandate to all parts of the UK that want it by 2030, making it easy to get things done without knocking on Whitehall doors.

The winning bid announced today follows the allocation of 1.7 billion units to 105 projects in the first round of the 2021 Leveling Up Fund. The number of variant bids that change the total allocated from the fund so far to 3.8 billion.

Today’s allocation also adds to the important steps the government has already taken to level up communities across the country. This includes opening seven free ports, signing six transfer agreements, connecting 740,000 homes and businesses with gigabit broadband, and helping 70 community groups take ownership of prized bars, clubs and local landmarks that are at risk of closure.

The Towns Fund is providing up to $25 million in funding to 101 villages to revitalize their non-metropolitan economies and provide essential infrastructure.

Develop better transport links

More than $670 million in leveling funds have been allocated to 26 projects to improve transport links across the UK.

It includes $40 million for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to innovate bus services, especially for underprivileged and car-free communities.

The North East Combined Authority will receive nearly $20 million to purchase more than 50 new electric buses. This will provide more than 3,000 seats for passengers, improve air quality, reduce congestion and support local businesses.

Belfast International Airport will receive $2.3 million to purchase electric buses, which will significantly benefit travelers and local residents through better air quality and noise reduction.

Almost 27 million guaranteed on new roll-on, roll-off ferries for Shetland Fair Isle, Scotland, providing a lifeline to local communities, visitors and critical supply chains.

revitalize towns and cities

More than 760 million are being given to regenerate towns and cities and unlock thousands of new homes.

This includes 20 million to revitalize Accrington Town Center. This will include the conversion of the Grade 2 listed Accrington Market Hall into a bustling food hall and trading space, and the vacant and dilapidated Burtons Chambers and Market Chambers into all-new office space.

There are 18 million for the transformation of Cleethorpes waterfront, including the historic Market Square and the regenerating Pier Gardens.

Construction on Walsall’s Willenhall Garden City will be accelerated with a $20 million grant, which will unlock a $210 million regeneration plan to provide new homes, parks and a train station.

Over 17 Million People Will Level Up Leek Town Center with Refurbishment Plan to Upgrade Old Market Hall for New Business Use, Upgrade Public Library and Museum, and Create Swimming Facility as Part of Broader Town Center Regeneration .

local heritage restoration

545 million will restore local landmarks and protect them for generations to come.

This includes nearly 18 million to renovate one of South Wales’ most prominent buildings, the Grand Pavilion in Porthcawl.

The $20 million restoration of the Grade 2 listed Haigh Hall in Wigan will revitalize the area and make it a popular destination for culture, community, events and hospitality.

All regions have been invited to the second round of tenders by August 2022.

More information

Funding for a small number of tenders is provisional subject to confirmation of additional subsidy controls, assurances that required operating costs can be met locally, and full business case review for large tenders (20 million units or more). This is standard practice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/landmark-levelling-up-fund-to-spark-transformational-change-across-the-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos