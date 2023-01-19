Lavrov hails Moscow-Beijing ties, accuses US of provocations | Russia–Ukraine War





The head of Russian diplomacy said the West was looking for ways to anger China on a host of issues, including Taiwan and Tibet.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hailed the joint military exercises between Moscow and Beijing as a move that strengthens the pair’s new strategic partnership.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow on Wednesday, Lavrov also accused the West of looking for ways to anger China over a host of issues, such as the status of Tibet and Taiwan.

He said China was too powerful for the United States to oppose alone, so Washington was forced to mobilize the West to support its anti-Beijing agenda.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, China and Russia have set aside decades of mutual distrust and stepped up military exercises to align their foreign policies.

They signed a no-holds-barred partnership last February, days before Moscow sent its armed forces to Ukraine, and their economic ties have exploded as Russia’s relations with the West have shrunk.

However, Beijing is moving cautiously.

President Vladimir Putin has publicly acknowledged that his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, is concerned about Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Lavrov warned that the confrontation between Russia and the West over Ukraine was part of a shift in global politics that will evolve over a long period.

The process of forming a multipolar world order will be long; it will take an epoch, he said. And we are in the middle of this process now.

He cited Western efforts to hamper broader cooperation between Russia and China, saying they would not succeed.

Russia’s relations with the West will never be the same again, he said, accusing the West of not respecting agreements signed with Moscow.

There will never again be a situation where you lie, sign documents and then refuse to fill them out, he said.

Last month, the Chinese and Russian navies held joint drills in the East China Sea.

According to the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army of China, the drills were designed to demonstrate both sides’ resolve and ability to jointly respond to maritime security threats.

Meanwhile, Russia and China also reportedly share a toolkit of approaches and strategies to undermine NATO, according to Julianne Smith, US Ambassador to NATO.

These two increasingly share a toolkit that should concern the NATO alliance, Smith told the Financial Times in an article published in December.

There is no doubt that the [Peoples Republic of China] and Russia are both working to divide transatlantic partners. And we are now very aware, we all have a deeper appreciation for these efforts and are committed to responding to them, Smith said in an interview.

In June, NATO listed China among its strategic challenges for the first time, saying Beijing’s coercive ambitions and policies were undermining the interests, security and values ​​of Western military blocs.

Lavrov compares West’s approach to Hitler’s Final Solution

Elsewhere in his Wednesday speech, Lavrov said the United States had assembled a coalition of European countries to resolve the Russian question using Ukraine as a proxy, similar to how Adolf Hitler sought a final solution to eradicate the Jews of Europe.

Just as Hitler wanted a final solution to the Jewish question, now if you read Western politicians they are clearly saying that Russia must suffer a strategic defeat, he said.

Al Jazeeras Ali Hashem, reporting from Moscow, said Lavrov’s press conference was an attempt to contextualize the war in the Russian-Western confrontation.

