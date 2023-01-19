The Traitors US vs UK: True British Magic Wins





In the words of Roy Walker, the answer is great (actually very good) but it’s not right. Part of the problem is that, like the original Dutch version of the show, the American producers don’t seem to believe the public will be entertaining enough, so there are several Reality TV veterans among the few regular players, including the star of The Bachelor, Real Housewives. and Big Brother.

Being savvy to nonsensical, cheeky reality TV sound bites, the first episode is full of confessional clichés like I was born for this. Start playing without trusting anyone. The British show, on the other hand, gave me gems like the lovably naive Aaron admits to being too easy to read. B. in AS Mathematics.

To be fair to the American contestants, they went further out of their comfort zone by crossing the pond to film the show at Andross Castle. Interestingly, they all appear to have had similar thoughts while packing for Scotland. I won’t turn this into a drinking game unless you want to fill your stomach, but I recommend playing a game of finding tartan clothes while watching.

The challenges are virtually identical to the UK version. While it makes the difference between the two shows clear, the British cast was endearingly naive, and the American cast alternates between annoyingly earnest gung-ho and blatantly playing for the camera. Superyacht (a member of the famous Catty cast on the reality TV series Under Deck) intentionally ditches her winnings during a barrel-rolling trial.

Throughout the game, contestants oversee the mixed results by each presenter on the show. In the UK, Claudia Winkleman immediately takes over the role, delivering a playful delight that is crucial to the show’s success. Her striking knits and manor tweed outfits may heighten the drama, but they pale in comparison to the increasingly costumed American emcee Scottish veteran actor Alan Cumming (The Good Wife). Camp and frankly a huge variety of colorful tartan suits.

Cumming’s exquisite clothing makes up for the shaky performance early on. He was initially out of his depth, fed the cheap, cheap scripts that lay beneath his talents, and for some reason seem to have been instructed to spoil his native Scottish accent too much. He sounds like Robin Williams from Mrs. Doubtfire. But he soon warms up and calmly leans into his iconic theatrical antics to make Winkleman really play for her money.

