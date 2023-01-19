Germany will export tanks to Ukraine if US follows suit, Berlin says





BERLIN

Germany will allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine to help its defense against Russia if the United States agrees to send its own tanks, a German government source told Reuters.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly underlined the stipulation in recent days behind closed doors, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Western allies will meet at a US air base in Germany on Friday to discuss offering more weapons to Ukraine.

The focus is particularly on Germany, which has the power to veto any decision to send its Leopard tanks, deployed by NATO’s allied armies across Europe and widely regarded as the most suitable for Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda told attendees at an economic forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday that he feared Russia was planning a new offensive in Ukraine within months and therefore it was crucial to provide support additional to the government of Kyiv with modern tanks and missiles.

Poland and Finland said they would send Leopard tanks if Germany approved them.

Berlin says a decision will be first on the agenda of Boris Pistorius, Germany’s new defense minister.

Pistorius will host US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday.

The United States has committed approximately $24 billion to help Ukraine defend against Russian forces.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to approve Stryker armored vehicles for Ukraine next, but is not ready to send its own tanks, including the M1 Abrams.

This week, London ratcheted up the pressure on Berlin by becoming the first Western country to send Western tanks, promising a squadron of its Challengers, but the Leopards are seen as the best choice to provide Ukraine with a tank force to large scale.

The Wall Street Journal, citing senior German officials, first reported on the condition of the tanks in Berlin earlier on Wednesday. The Sueddeutsche Zeitung and Bild publications had similar reports.

