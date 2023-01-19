Scotland’s Gender Recognition Bill Suspended by Britain: What You Need to Know





The British government is the first to reject a Scottish bill that would make it easier for transgender people to change their legal gender. London and Edinburgh.

Scotland’s UK government minister, Alister Jack, said on Tuesday that the bill proposed in the UK Parliament would create two different gender recognition programs in the UK and could lead to more fraudulent applications.

The Westminsters’ move caused an immediate firestorm. Transgender rights groups condemned the move, and Scottish nationalist politicians branded Jack’s decision undemocratic. Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said her government was likely to challenge the veto in court.

Scotland, which has been part of Great Britain for more than 300 years, has its own elected government that governs matters such as education and justice, but London provides some funding for state spending and is responsible for matters such as defence. Advocates for Scottish independence, including Sturgeon, have grown noticeably in recent years.

Here’s what you need to know about transgender rights in the UK and the potential consequences of the UK government’s decision.

What is Scotland’s Gender Awareness Reform Bill?

The Scottish Parliament passed a bill in December lowering the age to apply for a gender identity certificate from 18 to 16.

The legislation would also eliminate the need for a medical diagnosis for gender dysphoria, a affliction caused by a discrepancy between assigned sex and gender identity that can be costly and difficult to achieve. Applicants over 18 years of age may be admitted to what we call gender acquired after living in Scotland for three months. 16 and 17 year olds must wait 6 months.

This is a change from the status quo, which required applicants to submit two medical reports and live as the gender they acquired for two years.

The passed legislation will introduce a simpler and fairer way for transgender men and women to be legally recognized as their true selves, so they can live with the dignity we all deserve, advocacy group Scottish Trans. said Vic Valentine of statement.

Scotland is the 10th European country to pass such legislation, bringing it closer to a rule in US states like New York that would allow applicants to legally recognize their gender identity at age 17 without a medical diagnosis.

Why is this issue so controversial?

As in America, transgender rights are part of a wider culture war between social conservatives and liberals. (Some left-wing British feminists have also allied themselves with the right on the issue.) Britain’s ruling Conservative Party has previously taken a more progressive stance on the issue, but recent leaders such as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have made some transgender campaign efforts. criticized as absurd.

Jolyon Maugham, director of the Good Law Project, a nonprofit that has championed transgender rights, called Tuesday’s decision “very ugly” and suggested the UK government would try to use the issue to divert it from a domestic issue.

Opponents of the Scottish bill argue that it could endanger the safety of women and children by giving men more access to unisex spaces such as bathrooms and changing rooms. One of the bill’s most influential critics, writer and Scottish resident JK Rowling, wrote in 2020 that the bill would mean that virtually all a man needs to be a woman is to say she is a woman.

In fact, a Scottish bill would make lying about gender identity on applications punishable by up to two years in prison. In the United States, transgender women are statistically much more likely to be murdered than cisgender women.

UK support for transgender rights has been slowly declining in recent days, according to a 2022 YouGov poll. Surveys have shown that most Britons agree that people should be able to identify as the other gender socially, but oppose making it easier to legally recognize one’s gender as acquired.

Edinburgh has legislative powers on gender, but the UK government justified its intervention on the grounds that the legislation would affect areas outside of Scotland. Jack said the bill could affect laws about equal pay and how same-sex associations and clubs operate, and that Sturgeon could amend the bill.

Jack invoked a section of the Scotland Act which allowed London to veto Scottish legislation affecting matters deemed reserved to the British Parliament.

What are the political implications for Scotland?

London’s decision to suspend the Scottish legislation could further fuel separatist sentiment. Pro-independence Scotland minister Shona Robison said the move showed the British government’s contempt for power succession. The Scottish leader, Sturgeon, suggested that London could likewise overwhelm Edinburgh on other issues.

The British government could have used less intrusive measures, such as asking the UK Supreme Court to intervene, if it thought Scotland had gone too far, said lawyer Maugham. He suggested that London instead chose the nuclear option, which represented a real deterioration in the Scottish people’s ability to self-determine.

But John Curtis, a professor of political science at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, said it was unclear whether Scottish independence would be promoted because public opinion was divided on the issue of transgender rights.

Scotland’s gender recognition bill underwent two rounds of public consultation before being adopted by the legislature, signaling widespread support for transgender people. But the picture is more blurry when people are being asked about specific policies. A Sunday Times poll by Panelbase in December found that 55% of Scottish respondents opposed the move to lower the legal age to change gender.

The independence movement suffered a major blow in 2014 when 55% of Scots voted to remain in the UK. But pro-independence advocates say the situation has changed as Britain’s follow-up vote to leave the EU met opposition from a Scottish majority. The Supreme Court also ruled last November that Scotland could not hold a referendum without London’s consent, and the British government has repeatedly stated that it opposes a second independence referendum.

