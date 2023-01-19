Sale of F-16, Syria and NATO on the agenda during the meeting of senior American and Turkish diplomats | NATO News





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken receives Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Washington, DC, for a meeting expected to be dominated by a potential sale of F-16 fighter jets and Turkey’s refusal to approve the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.

Wednesday’s meeting marked the first official visit by Turkey’s top diplomat since US President Joe Biden took office nearly two years ago, which observers said could reflect the complicated relationship between the two countries. Blinken and Cavusoglu have met before on the sidelines of NATO summits and United Nations meetings.

We are allies and close partners, Blinken said at the start of the meeting, that does not mean that we do not have differences, but when we have differences, precisely because we are allies and partners, we overcome them.

Ahead of the meeting, US and Turkish officials said the main topics would be the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Syria and energy cooperation.

The United States commended Turkey for some of its actions following the Russian invasion, particularly mediating the grain corridor talks.

However, concerns persist over Ankara’s deepening relations with Moscow. Ties between NATO allies have been strained since Turkey acquired Russian missile defense systems in 2019, leading to Ankara’s withdrawal from the next-generation F-35 fighter jet program.

Turkey now hopes to buy F-16 jets from the United States, a sale that some prominent members of Congress oppose despite backing from the Biden administration.

Speaking at the top of the meeting, Cavusoglu referred to the possible sale, saying: We are awaiting approval in line with our common strategic interest.

The Turkish official said the duo will also discuss how we can strengthen our cooperation in our fight against terrorism, while directly referring to ISIL (ISIS) and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or the PKK, the two groups that Ankara sees as threats beyond its southern border with Syria.

US officials are increasingly concerned about Turkey’s possible aim to conduct a new cross-border military operation against Kurdish armed groups, as well as its intention to normalize relations with Damascus.

Meanwhile, Turkey has been the main obstacle to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, which requires the approval of all 30 member states. Turkey and Hungary have not yet approved the applications.

Turkey has accused the countries of harboring Kurdish groups it considers terrorists. He said Sweden, in particular, must first take a clearer stance against these groups, as well as the individuals it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

Erdogan said on Monday that the two countries must deport or extradite up to 130 terrorists to Turkey before parliament approves their applications to join NATO. Nordic officials said the demands went too far.

On Tuesday, Finland said it hoped the U.S. visit by Turkish foreign ministers would help break the deadlock.

Sale of F-16

The meeting comes after the US State Department informally informed the US Senate and House of Representatives committees that oversee arms sales of its intention to proceed with the $20 billion sale of F- 16 to Turkey.

The move sparked a series of statements from members of Congress opposed to the deal, including Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, whose leaders are reviewing major foreign military sales.

In a statement to Reuters news agency, Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said [Turkish President Tayyip] Erdogan’s repeated attacks on our Syrian Kurdish allies and continued complicity with Russia, including the postponement of Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership, remain serious concerns.

As I have said before, for Turkey to receive the F-16s, we need assurances that these concerns will be addressed, he added.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan’s chief foreign policy adviser, told reporters on Saturday that Washington’s demands for the supply of the fighter jets were endless.

He added that he hoped the F-16 deal would not become hostage to Sweden and Finland’s NATO memberships.

Although Congress can block foreign arms sales, it must do so through legislation. Lawmakers have yet to muster the two-thirds majorities in both chambers needed to overcome a presidential veto.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/18/f-16-sale-syria-nato-on-agenda-as-top-us-turkey-diplomats-meet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos