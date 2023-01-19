Travel suspended across UK due to continued ice and snow | england weather





The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of continued travel disruptions due to ice and snow in parts of the UK as flooding from heavy rains in recent weeks has declared a major event in Somerset.

Weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for four parts of the UK by noon on Thursday, including parts of northern Scotland and the Orkney Islands, Northern Ireland and north-west England, Wales and the West Midlands.

Meanwhile, yellow warnings for ice in parts of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset expire at 10am on Thursday.

Temperatures could reach -9 in Scotland, -6 in Wales, -6 in Northern Ireland and -5 in England on Wednesday night.

According to Bureau of Meteorologist Alex Deakin, the cold spell will continue through the weekend and become milder and drier next week as the jet stream weakens and moves north. The UK Health Security Agency has issued a level 3 cold wave alert across the UK, in effect until 9am on Friday.

Extensive flooding in the Somerset Levels has flooded the closed A361 road. Boroughbridge, England. Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

In Somerset, the Environment Agency said declaring a major incident after Somerset Levels were flooded was a precautionary measure. It added that imminent flooding on the property was not expected but there would be a risk over the next week.

Workers began pumping operations last week to remove water from the area, and additional pumps were brought in to Northmoor on Tuesday after the drainage facility, Currymoor, reached capacity.

A total of 56 flood warnings have been issued for England, including Somerset, and currently no warnings have been issued for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The south west of England has been hit hard by the weather this week, with more than 80 schools closed due to heavy snow on Tuesday.

Ian Withers of the Environment Agency said: Water in the Somerset Levels and moors is a clear concern for those who have previously suffered from flooding. Our employees continue to do their best to protect people and property, install pumps, and engage with the community.

