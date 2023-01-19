Debt ceiling: we have already seen this drama. This is how it ends





The United States has been in debt and argued about it for its entire existence.

The only two years in US history that there was no debt came as then-President Andrew Jackson blew up the banking system and immediately preceded the Panic of 1837 and a major depression.

Over the past few decades, disagreements over raising the debt ceiling (the maximum amount of money the Treasury is allowed to borrow to pay its bills) have grown with the size of the national debt. The country will likely hit its debt limit, which currently stands at $31.4 trillion, on Thursday.

There’s no denying that the size of the debt is alarming, and not just because over $31 trillion is a staggering number.

Economists like to measure debt as a percentage of gross domestic product, or GDP, the broadest measure of the US economy. After pandemic stimulus spending, the debt is around 120% of GDP, according to government figures. This is historically higher than after World War II, but whether this is a problem is much debated.

The so-called extraordinary measures that the Treasury Department amounts to moving money around to make interest payments will give Congress and President Joe Biden until around June to come to an agreement on how to raise the cap. debt.

While there are clues as to how this showdown will play out politically compared to other recent debt standoffs, there’s also reason to believe this time could be different, with a larger portion of lawmakers in the GOP seem willing to allow the country to default and Biden seems unlikely to enact the kinds of spending cuts that would satisfy them.

The recent major debt and spending conflagrations, in 1995 and 2011, occurred under Democratic presidents who lost control of the House to Republicans.

We happen to be in exactly that situation right now, albeit with a GOP majority barely there instead of the large majorities then enjoyed by House Speakers Newt Gingrich (in 1995 and 1996) and John Boehner (in 2011 and 2012).

These past examples offer a guide to what likely lies ahead as current speaker Kevin McCarthy tries to force Biden to cut spending.

It was a relatively new concept to use the debt ceiling as leverage when Republicans took control of the House in 1995. At the time, the debt was under $5 trillion and just under 65% of GDP.

The debt ceiling was first contained in a spending bill. There was ultimately a government shutdown but no defaults on the national debt during a year-long saga in which Republicans ultimately balked at using the debt.

Then-President Bill Clinton at one point accused Gingrich of blackmail over spending and vetoed raising the debt ceiling. They eventually agreed to raise the debt ceiling after the enactment of a separate spending bill. They also shook hands to balance the federal budget with help from cuts and a booming US economy before the tech bubble burst.

The post-9/11 tax cuts and wars enacted by Clinton’s successor, George W. Bush, ended the brief era of balanced budgets. The fact that balanced budgets barely affected the national debt at the time is another story.

During the debt standoffs that followed during the Obama years, Clinton suggested that the president invoke a new power in the 14th Amendment and simply remove Congress from the debt ceiling equation.

Boehner and then-President Barack Obama squabbled over spending and the debt ceiling for years starting in 2011, when debt stood at around $16 trillion, about half of what she is today.

Boehner and Obama agreed to cut spending across the board in the Budget Restraint Act of 2011 as an incentive to reach a broader deal to control deficit spending, but failed to reach that deal further. wide before Boehner was kicked out of the presidency and Obama left office. It was an unpopular solution and it took lawmakers years to finally end the spending cap system.

Meanwhile, the country came so close to default in 2011 that Standard & Poors downgraded the US credit rating, where it continues to be AA+ rather than the highest AAA. It signaled to the world that the United States, long considered the safest place in the world to invest money, may not honor its debts (other major rating agencies have warned of the crisis debt ceiling but never downgraded the US credit rating). S&P stock temporarily sent the stock market plummeting.

Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell got creative, suggesting the president could increase debt unless both houses of Congress vote to overturn his decision. This method was used in 2013.

In 2013, lawmakers voted for the first time to suspend the debt ceiling rather than raise it.

These debt ceiling suspensions were repeated every few years alongside separate spending struggles that prompted a series of partial government shutdowns during the Obama and Donald Trump years. When Biden took office in 2021, Republicans again insisted on raising the debt ceiling rather than suspending it.

Democrats have shown no interest in using the debt ceiling to pass changes, even with Republican presidents.

During the Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush years, they used the Gephardt Rule, named after former Rep. Richard Gephardt, to automatically tie the debt ceiling to spending bills.

Over the past few years, when they controlled the House (2007-2010 and 2019-2022), despite tax cuts and costly wars that also resulted in deficit spending, Democrats worked to raise the ceiling on debt when needed under then-presidents George W. Bush and Trump.

And Republicans, when there’s a GOP chair like Trump, haven’t raised the debt issue as much, although now Trump is encouraging his fellow Republicans to use the debt to demand spending cuts from Biden.

If the examples of 1995 and 2011 are any guide, eventually there will be some kind of agreement for some kind of spending cuts. And this drama will continue for months as the Treasury Department exhausts the extraordinary measures, which can last until June.

Annual government funding does not expire until the end of September.

These two issues, the debt ceiling and public financing, have often been discussed together. Either way, 2023 is shaping up to be a year of debt and spending.

