UK inflation slows but remains stubbornly high





Britain’s inflation rate slowed for a second month in a row in December but remained in double digits, keeping household finances under tight pressure.

December consumer prices rose 10.5% year-on-year, down from 10.7% the previous month. Rising food and hotel and restaurant prices more than offset declines in petrol and clothing prices, the National Statistical Office said Wednesday. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased slightly faster than the previous month, up 16.8% in December from a year ago.

The overall decline was 11.1%, following a 41-year high in inflation in October.

The peak appears to be past, similar to the trend in the US, where overall inflation rates have fallen for a sixth straight month, and in the eurozone, where they fell below double digits in December. But central bankers who need to bring inflation back to their 2% target are far from declaring victory.

The biggest driver of inflation in the UK for most of last year has been higher energy prices, which have led to higher household electricity and gas bills. As wholesale natural gas prices fall, central bankers are still concerned about the extent to which the energy shock is still affecting the economy and the impact of a tight labor market. They see an inherent risk of inflation as companies raise prices to offset higher costs and raise wages significantly to attract workers in short supply when the cost of living is high.

Thus, policymakers who set interest rates listened to domestic inflation signals and analyzed wage growth and service inflation growth to assess how long prices would continue to rise.

In the UK, core inflation excluding energy and food prices remained at 6.3 per cent in December due to volatility, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Service prices increased faster in December than in the previous month.

Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill said this month that “to achieve price stability, the central bank must ensure that the self-sustaining momentum of inflation above its target of 2 per cent is pushed out of the system by curbing demand.” .

During the year, the central bank raised rates from 0.1% to 3.5% and is expected to raise them again at its next meeting in early February.

Separate data released on Tuesday showed that average wages in the three months to November rose 6.4% from a year ago, the fastest pace on record since the pandemic lockdown, which skewed data due to employment changes.

But despite this pace, wages are not keeping up with inflation. After more than a decade of slow wage growth, especially for public service workers, the loss of spending power is partly to blame for the wave of strikes across Britain’s industries. Nurses are set to strike again in February in a fight with the government for higher salaries.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made five promises to Britons this month in a speech aimed at restoring optimism as the country is mired in strikes and the deepening crisis in emergency health services demands better pay. Among the promises were promises to expand the economy and cut inflation in half this year. Growth prospects in the UK are very weak, but inflation was already widely expected to fall sharply this year as the impact of soaring natural gas prices escapes the annual reckoning.

The Bank of England predicted that inflation would slow to 5.2% in the fourth quarter of this year, assuming interest rates rise.

