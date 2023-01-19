The United States Women’s National Team opens 2023 with a 4-0 win over FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosts New Zealand in Wellington





WELLINGTON/TE WHANGANUI-A-TARA, New Zealand (January 18, 2023) The United States Women’s National Team opened its 2023 schedule with a convincing 4-0 win over New Zealand in the first of two friendlies straight against the Football Ferns. A brace from striker Mallory Swanson along with goals from forwards Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams earned the USWNT their first victory of the year as the team targets the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and in New Zealand this summer.

The crowd of 12,508 fans was the largest to ever see the New Zealand women’s national team at home.

While USA couldn’t create a goal in the first half against a Ferns side determined to close space in their defensive third, USA totally controlled the tempo early on. The United States finished with 74% possession as the Americans were patient looking for ways to break down a strong and well-organized New Zealand defense. The Americans sent a warning message as soon as defender Emily Fox rushed down the right flank and played forward Midge Purce on an overlapping run. Purce sent a quick cross towards Morgan, but his header just went high and wide. USA had another good chance in the 17th minute as midfielder Rose Lavelle dribbled out of the pressure near the top of the box and fired a low shot through her body, but she didn’t. not completely connected the strike and it went wide.

A minute later, Purce showed great footwork as he dribbled into the box near the baseline on the right side. She muzzled her defender to create space and sent a low cross into the heart of the box where midfielder Lindsey Horan connected with a shot from close range, but New Zealand keeper Erin Nayler makes a nice reflex save to deny the chance with a kick. Purce then nearly scored one for the highlights reel as she shot from almost 25 yards near the right sideline. His shot sailed to the back post and rattled off the left post, only to be cleared for a corner kick. Shortly after, USA appeared to have opened the scoring with a free-kick from Swanson’s goal just before the half-time break, but it was disallowed as Horan interfered with play from an outside position. -Game.

USA’s halftime adjustments proved extremely effective as the Americans quickly ended the game. Alana Cook replaced Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta replaced Crystal Dunn, Andi Sullivan replaced Taylor Kornieck and Trinity Rodman replaced Purce. It took just seven minutes for Swanson to open the scoring as she sprinted into the box and connected with an excellent cross from Rodman to bury a powerful header from 12 yards out.

Morgan then doubled the lead in the 60th minute after Lavelle played it through on goal with a brilliant backheel pass to separate two defenders in the penalty area, leaving the forward with a one-on-one chance against Nayler. Morgan then shot low from a tight angle to give the goalie a boost. With the goal, Morgan scored her 13th career goal as a mother, tied with Joy Fawcett for the most goals by a mother in USWNT history.

Swanson struck again two minutes later, this time following a quick USA counter in which midfielder Ashley Sanchez, who came on in the 61st minute, played a long ball just after. the midfielder until Swanson sprints on a midfield run. She took a touch to round the goalkeeper to the left and calmly finished eight yards out for her second of the night.

Williams then added the finishing touch on the evening just seven minutes after coming on as a substitute. Rodman controlled the ball on a throw-in from the right side and sent a cross into the box to Williams, who rose above his defender to connect with a header, tossing the ball over the keeper goal and in the net. Williams earned his first cap since the SheBelieves Cup teams match against Iceland on February 23, 2022, making his first appearance for the United States in 329 days.

The large New Zealand crowd were behind their team the entire game and had a few moments of excitement at the end as the Ferns created a shot and earned a corner but the USA finished the game with a margin 15-2 shot against the hosts.

The USWNT will now return to Auckland/Tmaki Makaurau to face New Zealand again at the famous Eden Park, New Zealands National Stadium. Kick off is 4pm NZT on January 21 (10pm ET on January 20 ; Peacock)

GOAL SCORING RECAP:

USA Mallory Swanson (Trinity Rodman), 52nd minute Rose Lavelle took out Rodman on the right wing after USA won the ball in their own half. Rodman cut inside to round his defender and sent a left-footed cross into the box where Swanson crashed and finished with a powerful header from 12 yards out to open the scoring. United States 1, New Zealand 0

USA Alex Morgan (Rose Lavelle), 60th minute Lavelle received the ball from Horan in the attacking third with his back to goal and played a clever back heel pass to send Morgan into the penalty area and slightly to the side left. Morgan took a touch on goal and shot low to hit the keeper with her left foot. United States 2, New Zealand 0

USA Mallory Swanson (Ashley Sanchez), 62nd minute USA responded quickly when Sanchez received a pass just past midfield on the right side and immediately sent a perfect pass into Swansons’ path. Swanson took a touch to round the goalkeeper to the left and finished calmly from eight yards out to score his second of the night. United States 3, New Zealand 0

USA Lynn Williams (Trinity Rodman), 74th minute After a throw-in, Rodman controlled the ball and sent a curling cross into the box just outside the right corner of the penalty area, where Williams s rose above her defender to connect with a header, tossing the ball over the goalkeeper and into the net. United States 4, New Zealand 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES: Mallory Swansons goals marked her 26th and 27th career goals and the first under her married name. Swanson now has back-to-back goals after scoring in the United States’ year-end win over Germany on November 13. 20 at the SheBelieves Cup. After his second goal, Swanson passed Lindsey Horan to take possession of 24th in the United States all-time scoring charts with 27 career goals. She now has nine goals in her last 16 caps after scoring 18 goals in her first 67 international appearances. The match marked Swansons’ fourth career multi-goal game and first since the 2022 SheBelieves Cup final against Iceland. Trinity Rodman recorded his first and second career assists setting up Swansons’ first goal and Williams’ only goal. At 20 years and 243 days, Rodman is the youngest player to have multiple assists for the United States in a single game since an 18-year-old Mallory Swanson had two assists against Russia in 2017 Morgan’s goal marked his 120th international appearance. goal and his eighth goal in nine career games against New Zealand. Lynn Williams’ goal marked her 15th career goal and first since October 26, 2021 against Korea Republic. Midfielder Taylor Kornieck made her first career start for the USWNT earning her eighth overall cap. Goaltender Alyssa Naeher recorded her 51st career shutout. Defender Crystal Dunn made her first start for the USWNT since September 16, 2021, when she earned her 127th cap for the United States. On October 7, Dunn returned to the field for the United States for the first time since the birth of her son Marcel in May 2022. The 14th woman to play for the USWNT after becoming a mom, Dunn also became a substitute in the October 11 game with the United States in Spain and the November 10 meeting with Germany in Ft. Lauderdale. The United States and New Zealand have now played 20 times with the USWNT leading the series 18-1-1. The Americans’ only defeat was a 1-0 defeat in the teams’ first meeting on December 15, 1987. Since then, the United States have gone unbeaten in their last 19 head-to-head encounters with the Football Ferns, scoring four goals or more in each of the last five meetings. The teams tied 1-1 in a friendly match in October 2013. Since the start of 2020, the USWNT has played 33 games in the United States and 19 outside the country. USA are 30-1-2 in domestic matches and have outscored the opposition 130-6 (+124) at home and 11-4-4 with a goal margin of 39-16 (+23) ) when playing outside of the United States. -US WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT-

Match: New Zealand vs USA Women’s National Team

Date: January 18, 2023

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: Sky Stadium; Wellington, New Zealand

Attendance: 12,508

Kick-off: 4:05 p.m. local time; 10:05 p.m. ET on January 17

Weather: 72 degrees; Warm and sunny

Rating Summary: 1 2 F

United States 0 4 4

NZL0 0 0

USA Mallory Swanson (Trinity Rodman) 52nd minute

USA Alex Morgan (Rose Lavelle) 60

USA Mallory Swanson (Ashley Sanchez) 63

USA Lynn Williams (Trinity Rodman) 74

USA Mallory Swanson (Trinity Rodman) 52nd minute

USA Alex Morgan (Rose Lavelle) 60

USA Mallory Swanson (Ashley Sanchez) 63

USA Lynn Williams (Trinity Rodman) 74

Compositions:

United States: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 23-Emily Fox, 4-Becky Sauerbrunn (captain), 12-Naomi Girma (3-Alana Cook, 46), 19-Crystal Dunn (8-Sofia Huerta, 46); 20-Taylor Kornieck (17-Andi Sullivan, 46), 10-Lindsey Horan, 16-Rose Lavelle (2-Ashley Sanchez, 61); 11-Midge Purce (25-Trinity Rodman, 46), 13-Alex Morgan, 9-Mallory Swanson (6-Lynn Williams, 67)

Subs not used: 18-Casey Murphy, 21-Adrianna Franch, 5-Hailie Mace, 14-Emily Sonnett, 15-Sam Coffey, 22-Kristie Mewis

Undressed: Ashley Hatch

Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

NZL: 1-Erin Nayler; 7-Ali Riley (captain) (19-Liz Anton, 61), 9-Gabi Rennie, 11-Olivia Chance, 12-Betsy Hassett, 15-Daisy Cleverley (33-Grace Wisnewski, 71), 25-Grace Jale (13 -Paige Satchell, 61), 28-Ava Collins (27-Indiah-Paige Riley, 46), 30-Ashleigh Ward (24-Ally Green, 77), 31-Anna Green, 35-Grace Neville (18-Mackenzie Barry, 77) Unused substitutes: 21-Murphy Sheaff, 16-Emma Rolston, 20-Jana Radosavljevic, 23-Brianna Edwards, 32-Aniela Jensen, 34-Tayla Obrien, 37-Rebecca Lake

Head Coach: Jitka Klimkov Summary Stats: USA/NZL

Hits: 15 / 2

Shots on goal: 8 / 1

Saves: 1 / 2

Corner kicks: 3 / 1

Faults: 3 / 6

Offside: 6 / 0

Summary of misconduct:

N / A

Officials:

Referee: Kate Jacewicz (Australia)

Assistant Referee 1: Sarah Ho (AUS)

Assistant Referee 2: Lauren Hargrave (AUS)

4th Official: Lara Lee (AUS)

Bud Light Woman of the Match: Mallory Swanson

