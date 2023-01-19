Despite strong turnover, UK online car market Cazoo has cut sales expectations.





New York-listed UK-based online car marketplace Cazoo has had to drastically cut its projected sales over the next 12 months and will create redundancies to reduce its cost base.

Reduced sales of 40,000 – 50,000 UK retail units form part of Cazoo’s revised 24-month profitability path, which results in faster inventory movements, lower fixed costs on an ongoing basis and consequently better unit economics resulting in cash generation. Sales are expected to resume growth from 2024, driven by cost-cutting drives as Cazoo’s vehicle staging and customer contact facilities close.

Despite generating $315 million in revenue for the most recent quarter and reaching $1.3 billion in annual sales, Cazoo has a broader macroeconomic picture and a tighter strategic roadmap that has seen it significantly offload or curtail its EU operations in Italy. reported to be weak. Spain, Germany, France. The revenue picture was mixed with lower wholesale cash flow for auto dealerships, but results were better for the direct-to-consumer channel.

Cazoo has converted more than 100,000 cars through the direct-to-consumer automotive market since its launch three years ago. UK sales in the fourth quarter were up 100% year over year.

CEO Alex Chesterfield appears to have recognized that things are not going according to plan.

Chesterfield will be replaced as CEO by current COO Paul Whitehead. He retained the presidency, allowing Cazoo to propose changes simply by shuffling the cards.

With a cash position of more than $250 million by the end of 2022, Cazoo’s management still believes its fundamentals are solid despite adjusted forward sales and does not anticipate equity funding while changing its underlying cost structure. Cash available will rise to $100 million by the end of this year.

However, Cazoo faces a battle to keep its stock price above the New York Stock Exchange’s $1.00 threshold. Management recently secured board approval for a stock consolidation to reduce inventory availability to drive trading prices north.

Cazoo is a publicly traded company that IPOed in New York for $1 billion last year through a merger with SPAC firm Ajax 1.

Leaving CEO Alex Chesterman said: Despite the difficult economic situation, we are pleased with the progress made in the fourth quarter. We recorded another strong quarter with over 100% year-over-year increase in UK retail unit sales, and sold over 100,000 cars online in the UK in just 3 years since launch.

“However, we are very mindful of the current economic environment and believe that the right course of action for 2023 is to focus on further improving unit economics, reducing our fixed cost base and maximizing our cash channels.”

