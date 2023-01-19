US to donate Stryker armored vehicles to Ukraine as part of upcoming aid program





Comment this story

Comment

The Biden administration is preparing to announce a roughly $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine that is expected to include dozens of Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, according to two people familiar with the decision, as the Pentagon steps up support ahead of expected counter-offensive against entrenched Russian forces.

The war has entered a phase, US officials said, which will require Ukrainian units to attack enemy forces in a concerted manner, using tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and aviation in what the we call combined arms warfare. Bradleys and Strykers would greatly boost their firepower and allow soldiers to move quickly across the battlefield.

The upcoming transfer could hold nearly 100 Strykers, one such person said. It would be the first time the Pentagon has provided Ukraine with such vehicles. People familiar with the plan spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss it ahead of an official announcement.

The Bradley Fighting Vehicles included in this transfer will be added to the 50 vehicles announced earlier this month in a separate $3 billion weapons package, the people said. The next tranche of aid will also include a substantial resupply of ammunition for howitzers and rocket artillery, they said, and more mine-resistant vehicles.

US pledges $3 billion in weapons to help Ukraine retake territory

The new vehicles are intended to supplement the large-scale combined arms training that several hundred Ukrainian soldiers are receiving at a US military installation in Germany to help them change the dynamics of the battlefield, US officials said. As winter set in, the fighting became concentrated in the south and east, deteriorating into a fierce brawl where both sides suffered heavy losses for modest gains.

The Russians are really digging. They dig trenches, they set up these dragon teeth, they lay mines. They’re really trying to fortify this FLOT, this forward line of troops, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told Pentagon reporters on Wednesday. To enable the Ukrainians to break through given the Russian defences, the focus was on enabling them to combine fire and maneuver in a way that would prove most effective.

It is unlikely, however, that this aid package will include one of kyiv’s most passionate demands: the M1 Abrams main battle tanks. The administration has rejected those demands, pointing to the logistical and technical burdens of operating the systems and suggesting they could quickly become an obstacle for Ukrainians.

The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment. It’s expensive. It’s hard to train. It has a jet engine. I think it’s about three gallons per mile of jet fuel. It’s not the easiest system to maintain, Kahl said. It may not be the right system, but keep looking for what makes sense.

Politico first reported last week that the transfer from the American Strykers was under consideration.

Poland urges allies to join in sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Bradleys and Strykers offer different abilities. Strykers are eight-wheeled armored transports that top out at 60 miles per hour. They have several variations, the most common of which, an infantry vehicle that can carry a squad of nine soldiers with a driver and a vehicle commander.

The rear door of the vehicle drops down like a ramp, allowing soldiers to jump into active battle or march into combat from a distant infiltration point. Strykers have primary armaments like heavy machine guns and automatic grenade launchers, with hatches that allow soldiers to stand inside the vehicle and look outward to defend its flanks.

The vehicle was first used in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, generating mixed reviews from American soldiers. Although quieter than an Abrams, it is less armored and more likely to get stuck in mud. The US military has been quick to add cages around vehicles to help pre-detonate rocket-propelled grenades fired by insurgents. The cages added to the weight and dimensions of the vehicles, accelerating the wear and tear they suffered.

It’s unclear whether Strykers sent to Ukraine will include such cages, which will also make them more difficult to transport.

The Bradleys, on the other hand, are heavier and slower. They run on tracks that help them through muddy conditions. These vehicles carry fewer troops than Strykers, although their thicker armor and armament, including TOW missiles and a 25mm cannon, make them more suitable for direct combat.

News organizations, including the Washington Post, asked to observe the training provided by members of the US service. The Ministry of Defense did not grant such requests.

War in Ukraine: what you need to know

The latest: Russia claimed on Friday that it had taken control of Soledar, a hotly contested mining town in eastern Ukraine where fighting has raged in recent days, but a Ukrainian military official said the battle was not finished yet.

The Russia Gamble: The Post examined the path to war in Ukraine and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlins’ plans, through in-depth interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European officials and NATO.

Photos: Washington Post photographers have been in the field since the war began, and here are some of their most powerful works.

How you can help: Here’s how the United States can support the people of Ukraine and what people around the world have donated.

Read our full coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian War. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive videos.

Understanding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

See 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/01/18/stryker-bradley-armored-vehicles-ukraine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos