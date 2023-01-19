UK Inflation Falls to 10.5% in December, Food Prices Soar





UK CPI fell from 10.7% in November to 10.5% in December Food and beverage prices rise at fastest pace since 1977 Service prices rise fastest since 1992

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) – UK inflation eased last month after hitting a 41-year high in October, providing some comfort to the Bank of England, but households are struggling as food and beverage prices rise at their fastest pace since. The pressure on was still strong. 1977.

Annual consumer price inflation fell to 10.5 per cent in December from 10.7 per cent in November, the National Statistical Office said Wednesday.

But while lower prices for gasoline and clothing depress key rates, the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages was 16.8% higher than a year earlier, the fastest increase since September 1977, led by eggs, milk and cheese.

The Bank of England predicted in November that the headline CPI would fall to around 5% by the end of 2023 from 11.1% last October as energy prices stabilized.

But policymakers have warned of continued upward pressure on inflation from a tight job market and other factors, and financial markets are expecting the central bank to raise interest rates from 3.5% to 4% on February 2nd.

HSBC senior economist Liz Martins said lower overall (CPI) rates could reduce the risk of rising wages, but these figures suggest the BoE’s mission is far from over.

Sterling has strengthened against the US dollar since the data.

Inflation in the UK in December was higher than the 6.5% annual rate in the US and 9.6% in Germany.

Natural gas prices are lower than they were a year ago, right before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but are still several times higher than they were in mid-2021, and the impact of the hike continues to hit the economy.

Excluding energy, food, spirits and tobacco, the core CPI, which some economists consider a better guide to underlying inflationary trends, remained unchanged at 6.3% in December.

[1/3]An employee walks inside a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Richmond, West London, England, on June 27, 2022. Reuters/Henry Nichols

Service price inflation, which some Bank of England (BoE) officials see as indicating more sustained inflationary pressures and a secondary effect of higher energy and wage costs, has risen to 6.8%, the highest since March 1992.

Reuters GraphicsWage pressure

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said after the figures were released that high inflation was “a nightmare for household budgets”, hurting business investment and leading to strike action.

“No matter how hard it is, we have to stick with our plan to bring it down,” he said.

Hunt has been resisting wage demands from public sector unions, and many unions have gone on strike because their members’ wages are rising much slower than inflation and less than the private sector average.

Retail price inflation (RPI), which is used as a benchmark in some salary negotiations, fell to 13.4% in December from 14.0% in November.

The UK economy is expected to contract this year as inflation reduces disposable income and the BoE expects unemployment to rise.

Other members of the Monetary Policy Committee think getting inflation back to 2% could be a tougher task as wages are rising at the fastest pace in 20 years.

“This week’s evidence will suggest that bold action is needed,” said Hugh Zimber, global markets strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

Report: David Milliken; Edited by William James, Kate Horton, and Catherine Evans

