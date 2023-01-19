



Team Resolute Delivers 3 Navy Support Ships Under $1.6 Billion Contract. Creates 900 shipyard jobs in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Invested $100 million in the UK shipbuilding industry. Strengthening UK shipbuilding and providing National Shipbuilding Strategy Refresh.

Team Resolute, made up of BMT, Harland & Wolff and Navantia UK, will create 1,200 UK shipyard jobs, hundreds of graduate and apprenticeship opportunities and an estimated 800 additional jobs across the UK supply chain, enabling Fleet Solid Support Ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary 3 I’m going to guide Chuck. (RFA).

Harland & Wolff will invest around $100 million in UK shipyards, including 77 million units of infrastructure at Harland & Wolffs Belfast and Appledore shipyards, and an additional $21 million in technology and technology transfer from Navantia UK. It is important for export and domestic shipbuilding.

With around 900 jobs expected to be created at the Harland & Wolffs Belfast site alone, the contract awarded by Defense Equipment & Support will be a welcome boost to Northern Ireland, bringing naval shipbuilding back to Belfast.

The Prime Minister visited Harland & Wolff last month following the announcement in November that Team Resolute had won the future support ship competition.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

The contract significantly boosts Britain’s historic shipbuilding industry, balancing shipbuilding across the Union.

Creating jobs and prosperity, Team Resolute is bringing shipbuilding back to Belfast to develop a modern, resilient and thriving shipbuilding industry that will support naval and commercial shipbuilding in the future.

The FSS fleet expanding and strengthening the Harland & Wolffs shipbuilding facility will be the first vessel built by Harland & Wolff in Belfast since the launch of MV Anvil Point in 2002.

Strengthening UK and Northern Ireland shipbuilding, the contract will complement Scotland’s existing contracts to build Type 26 and Type 31 frigates, strengthening Britain’s shipbuilding capabilities.

The bulk of the ship’s blocks and modules will be manufactured at Harland & Wolffs facilities in Belfast and Appledore, following designs entirely UK-built by Bath-based company BMT. Building work will also take place at the Navantias shipyard in Cadiz, Spain, with final assembly of the three 216m long vessels (each the length of two Premier League football pitches) to be completed at the Harland & Wolffs Belfast yard.

On behalf of Team Resolute, Harland & Wolff Group CEO John Wood said:

The program will invest $77 million in the Harland & Wolff shipyard, create approximately 1,200 Harland & Wolff shipyard jobs, re-entry Harland & Wolff into the naval shipbuilding sector and significantly strengthen our export opportunities for the future .

This is the last chance to capture the outstanding shipbuilding technology remaining in Belfast and Appledore before it disappears and pass it on to the next generation of British shipyards. The British Government has seized this opportunity to ensure the long-term survival of our shipyards and greatly strengthen our sovereign shipbuilding capabilities.

The agreement, which aims to provide 200 additional training opportunities for graduate placement and apprenticeship programs, builds on the Prime Minister’s promise to grow the economy by supporting thousands of additional supply chain jobs across the UK. The Harland & Wolffs Welding Academy will train 300 new UK welders with 120 highly skilled jobs supported by BMT for the duration of the contract.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said:

Winning this major UK government contract is fantastic news for Northern Ireland and the UK shipbuilding industry.

Harland and Wolff are globally iconic in shipbuilding history, and by creating hundreds of jobs through this contract and training opportunities, Belfast will remain a key player in the shipbuilding industry of the future.

Communicating the ambition to strengthen British shipbuilding as set out in the National Shipbuilding Strategy Refresh, the contract aims to provide the UK with significant capital investments while providing essential ships for the carrier-led Maritime Strike Group.

The vessel is the second longest British warship after the two Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers. They will also have something in common with RFA Tide-class fleet tankers built to British BMT designs. The majority of the three ships will be built in the UK and the contracts will increase industrial productivity and develop the domestic supply chain and workforce while improving the environmental sustainability of the industry.

Unite Union President Joe Passmore said:

This is a historic moment for shipbuilding in Belfast. We campaigned for Harland & Wolff to bring new infrastructure and knowledge to the shipyard, and FSS will create jobs, skills and opportunities for Northern Ireland’s youth. We continue to grapple with capacity shortages in our shipyards and believe that by unlocking their full potential in Belfast we can help secure a bright future for UK shipyards.

Production is scheduled to begin in 2025, with capital raising and yard improvements starting immediately. All three support ships are expected to remain in service until 2032.

