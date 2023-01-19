Fed Mester: Rate hikes have started to curb US inflation





WASHINGTON — Mounting evidence that high inflation is finally easing shows that the Federal Reserve’s steep interest rate hikes are working as expected, says Loretta Mester, a key Fed policy official. But further rate hikes are still needed, she says, to decisively crush the worst episode of inflation in four decades.

We were starting to see the kind of actions we need to see, Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Good signs that things are moving in the right direction… This is an important contribution to thinking about where politics should go.

Other Fed officials also said recently that they were encouraged by a series of softer readings on inflation and wage growth. But Mester’s comments are notable because she is among the most hawkish members of the Fed’s 19-person interest rate-setting committee. (“Hawks” generally supports higher rates to fight inflation, while doves tend to favor lower rates to boost employment.)

It has been ahead of many of the arguments that have prompted the Fed to act more hawkishly over the past year,” said Matthew Luzzetti, chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank.

As a result, Mester’s views provide a measure of how far the more hawkish Fed policymakers might be willing to go in their drive to tame inflation. Consumer price increases, as calculated by the government, have steadily declined from a four-decade high of 9.1% in June to 6.5% in December.

Yet, with the Fed’s inflation target well below 2%, its policymakers have forecast further rate hikes. The rate hikes the Fed has already imposed have contributed to a near doubling of mortgage rates and a sharp rise in the cost of auto loans and other consumer and business credit. They have also increased the risk of recession.

How high the Fed raises its short-term benchmark rate and how long it holds it will likely determine whether it will ultimately rein in inflation, and at what cost to the economy. The Fed rate is now in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years.

Fed policymakers face two conflicting risks: that they fail to raise rates enough and thus allow high inflation to persist, or that they raise rates too much and tip the economy into a tailspin. recession.

Despite recent progress on inflation, Mester said in his Tuesday interview with the AP: I still see the biggest risk coming from too little tightening.

Mester, 64, also underscored his belief that more hikes are needed and that the Fed’s key rate should rise a little above the 5% to 5.25% range that policymakers have collectively projected for the end of this year.

Mester, who served as Cleveland Fed chair for eight years, did not specify the extent of a rate hike she favored at the Fed’s next meeting on Feb. 1. Most economists expect the central bank to announce a smaller quarter-point hike. . But Mester noted that the economy and financial markets were able to handle the half-point hike the Fed made in mid-December.

Were not yet at 5%, were not above 5%, which I think will be necessary given my projections for the economy, she said. I just think we need to move on and have a good discussion at the meeting about what else needs to be done.

Mesters’ comments follow remarks from other Fed officials last week that seemed to point to a likely quarter-point hike at the Feb. 1 meeting. The move would follow a half-point rate hike in December and four three-quarter-point hikes previously.

Patrick Harker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, said quarter-point hikes would be appropriate going forward. Two other Fed regional bank presidents, the Boston Fed’s Susan Collins and the Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, also said they were leaning toward a quarter-point hike.

Mester acknowledged that the Fed’s ever-higher rates will likely lead to layoffs and higher unemployment. But she said she thinks any increase in unemployment will be lower than in a typical economic downturn.

She also said she hopes the Fed’s higher rates will primarily reduce the number of openings employers have posted rather than cause widespread job cuts. Job vacancies are at historically high levels, a sign that companies are competing for scarce workers. If the number of job postings were to decrease, it would mean wages are unlikely to rise as quickly, a trend that should dampen inflation.

On Wall Street, however, investors have signaled that they do not expect the Fed to hike rates as high as Mester wants. Futures prices suggest that the market thinks the central bank will implement two more quarter-point hikes and then stop.

But Mester said she would need to see inflation come down faster before she could sustain a break in the coming months.

We are starting to see our political actions doing what they are meant to do,” she said. But I think we need to keep rising…and then hold for a while in order to get back to price stability in due course.

