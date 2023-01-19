UK Weather: Travel Suspended Across UK Due to Snow and Ice | england weather





Much of the UK is bracing for another day of travel disruption as sub-zero weather creates extremely hazardous conditions for Wales’ roads and thunderstorms.

Police said they were responding to several crashes on roads across England and Wales after widespread snow and ice in the early hours of Wednesday.

Scotland experienced the heaviest snowfall overnight after a brief, sharp blizzard caused by cryogenic temperatures and temperatures in the Highlands dropped to -8C.

As forecasters predicted a third day of sub-zero weather for Thursday, trains were halted in parts of Britain and police said they were dealing with an increase in road collisions.

In Wales, Dyfed-Powys police warned of extremely dangerous road conditions in a phenomenon known as a thunderstorm that rolled across the country into north Devon on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms occur during the winter months when thunderstorms bring heavy snowfall, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

In Somerset, authorities have declared a major case of rising flood levels in the county.

The Environment Agency, whose workers are on strike, said it was responding to flooding events in Somerset, the risk of flooding in the Bristol Avon region, and monitoring rises in groundwater levels in Dorset.

Declaring a major incident was said to be a precautionary measure, but it was the second in the county in days after dozens of construction workers were injured when a bus overturned on an icy road on Tuesday.

First responders have been on the road to a diesel spill overnight after a fuel tanker crashed in heavy snow on the A49 near the Shropshire village of Whitchurch.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Yellow Weather Alert for ice and snow has been issued for most of the UK on Tuesday.

Forecasters are expecting another shower of snow in the Highlands as well as Northern Ireland, Wales and north-west England on Thursday, causing another travel disruption for many.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jan/18/uk-weather-snow-ice-travel-disruption-across-britain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos