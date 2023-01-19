US wants to help export Ukraine’s e-governance app to other countries





DAVOS, Switzerland The United States hopes to replicate the success of an e-governance application used in Ukraine in other countries, USAID Administrator Samantha Power told Axios on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. .

Leading the news: Ukraine rolled out its Diia app in 2020 to allow citizens to access identity documents, register a business and obtain various government services from their smartphones. Since the start of the Russian invasion last year, the app has been expanded to include additional tools, such as reporting damage from Russian strikes.

As of last month, nearly 18.5 million people, more than half of the adult population, were using the latest version of the mobile app, according to Ukrainian officials.

Status: USAID provided funding to Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation to help develop Diia and improve its cybersecurity, and allocated an additional $8.5 million to help expand the app’s services during the war, Power said in an interview Tuesday.

Ukraine is willing to share its approach and technology with other countries, and USAID plans to begin discussions with countries about potentially using Diia as a model to build their own apps, Power added. It will begin in Davos on Wednesday, when Power and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov are set to discuss the idea with a handful of countries and potential private sector partners who could help develop it.

The big picture: Power sees this as part of a larger effort to help democratic reformers around the world serve their people, and says countries would be selected accordingly.

“We want to look at the positives, the countries that are committed to transparency and an anti-corruption agenda, that go against global trends,” Power said. She noted that the reformist government of Moldova has already expressed interest in Ukraine’s e-governance approach. Power also hopes to partner with countries in the South. Given the current “economic headwinds”, even leaders who work to root out corruption and improve governance can struggle to improve the lives of their citizens, she said. An app that lets citizens file taxes or access birth certificates without waiting in line for hours could be a tangible improvement, she argued.

Yes, but: There are potential security and privacy issues.

It is not hard to imagine a government using such an app to track a citizen’s movements and activities, or manipulating the delivery of government services through the app for political purposes. Power said these questions haven’t all been thought through yet, though she’s approaching them with “eyes open to the inherent risks in technology and governance, to put it mildly.” Overall, she said her bet is that replicating the Diia model will be good for access to services, economic growth and government transparency.

What’s next: Power said the project is still in its infancy. So far, $650,000 has been set aside to conduct feasibility studies in countries that express interest, including on factors such as smartphone penetration and regulatory issues.

