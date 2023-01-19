What to know about the $31 billion US debt ceiling as the default deadline approaches





The Capitol dome. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The cap on the amount of debt the federal government can issue to meet its financial obligations is fast approaching, but the Republican-controlled House has signaled that it is ready for another round of financial crises, the president Kevin McCarthy endorsing a push by ultra-conservatives to demand spending. reductions as part of any extension of the federal government’s borrowing authority.

These far-right lawmakers have insisted they don’t want the federal government to default on its financial obligations, saying it’s up to Democrats to negotiate. There are two ways to [avert a default], Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said on CNN State of the Union last week. Democrats and Republicans sit down and work honestly around the table to avoid it, or the brink, forcing the issue by bringing it to the brink.

Their terms for raising the debt ceiling are unlikely to be accepted by the Democratic-controlled Senate or the White House, which are demanding that Congress raise the debt ceiling without conditions.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with members of the media on January 12. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

We have been very clear that we are not going to negotiate on the debt ceiling, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing last week.

If lawmakers fail to fix the problem and cause a first-ever default by the federal government, it could lead to a host of possible consequences, a stock market crash, a recession, an increase in interest rates at the consumption, a currency devaluation and a credit downgrade by the federal government, not to mention a federal government unable to meet all of its obligations.

Credit analytics firm Moodys Analytics predicts that a four-month default would lead to a 4% drop in US GDP, a 30% decline in stock prices and the wipeout of $15 trillion from the household wealth, and would lead companies to cut 6 million jobs. .

What exactly is the debt ceiling?

Getty Images

The debt ceiling is a limit on the total amount of money the federal government is allowed to borrow through treasury-backed securities, such as bills and savings bonds, to meet its financial obligations. The current US debt ceiling is around $31 trillion.

Because the federal government almost always runs a budget deficit of $421 billion for fiscal year 2023, it usually has to borrow a lot of money to make things work.

When will the debt ceiling be exceeded?

The federal government is expected to hit the debt ceiling on Thursday. After that, the Treasury Department will use extraordinary measures to make things work. In early June, Congress will need to act, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told McCarthy in a letter Friday.

Bank of America analysts, in a note to clients this week, predicted a first-ever default was likely, and Goldman Sachs said in a note that there was a high risk the federal government would be unable to meet its financial obligations. obligations.

Why is there a limit on federal government borrowing?

The Constitution of the United States. (Getty Images)

According to the Constitution, Congress must authorize any borrowing by the federal government. The debt ceiling was instituted in 1917 so that the Treasury did not have to seek Congressional authorization each time it needed to issue debt to meet its financial obligations.

In the decades that followed, raising the debt ceiling was done regularly in a bipartisan manner and without much drama.

Why did things get complicated?

Ultraconservative lawmakers say that as part of their negotiations with McCarthy to allow him to become president, they secured assurances to include spending cuts to balance the federal budget in any debt ceiling extensions.

And to enforce that and other concessions that McCarthy made, they also won other rule changes that allow only one congressman, Democrat or Republican, to bring a motion to nullify, which requires vote on the impeachment of the speaker. Only a simple majority of the House would be needed to oust McCarthy.

The House rules for this Congress, passed by a party vote last week, require an explicit vote to raise the debt ceiling.

What does the GOP want?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

There is no specific set of demands at this time, but there is some consensus that an extension of the debt ceiling should be made in conjunction with federal spending cuts.

In an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, McCarthy said it was not possible for the federal government to keep increasing the amount it borrows, and he called on Democrats to negotiate cuts expenses.

Roy said he wants to reduce federal spending in fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2022 levels and balance the budget by fiscal year 2034. That would require austerity measures and tax increases who lack support in Congress. But you only have a limited number of negotiating points, Roy said during his interview with CNN, [and] the debt ceiling is one of them.

Other GOP members, however, say they will not vote for a debt ceiling extension regardless of any negotiations, demonstrating the difficult position McCarthy finds himself in, with a margin of four seats on the votes of the party line.

We can’t raise the debt ceiling, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, tweeted earlier this week. The Democrats have carelessly spent our taxpayers’ money and devalued our currency. They have made their bed, so they must lie in it.

What is the position of the Democrats?

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, both New York Democrats, at the Capitol on Dec. 21, 2022. (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Biden administration has been pretty clear, saying there will be no concessions related to raising the debt ceiling. We weren’t going to negotiate, Jean-Pierre told reporters last week.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries released a statement last week saying a debt ceiling extension had been made three times under the Trump administration in a bipartisan manner, without concessions or negotiations, and this time should be no different.

Congress must act on the legislation to prevent a disastrous default.

Will there be negotiations?

Reps. Kelly Armstrong, RN.D., and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, after a House Republican Conference meeting on July 19, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

Some Republicans who are seen as more likely to negotiate with Democrats and possibly even cross the aisle are frustrated by the other party’s reluctance to compromise.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R.D., told Politico it’s disappointing that Democrats have refused to even consider tax reforms.

The Biden administration, according to Politico, is already working behind the scenes, setting up meetings with moderate Republicans, especially those who represent districts that voted for Biden, to convince them to cross the aisle and vote with Democrats for. raise the debt ceiling.

One of those Republicans, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said in an interview on ABCs This Week on Sunday that if Democrats expect to see a Republican cross the aisle, they’ll have to negotiate, because the default is a real threat.

Bacon said the GOP should realize that it is not in a position to dictate its terms and get everything it wants with the control of only half of Congress, but its constituents have it. elected to control spending, so Democrats also need to show some movement.

