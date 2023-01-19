Britain’s post-Brexit bonfire plan passed in the House of Commons – POLITECO





British MPs in London supported a controversial government plan to scrap all EU laws still in the statute book by the end of the year, despite resistance from a handful of Conservative rebels.

The retained EU legislative bill was passed by 59 votes in its third reading in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Numerous efforts by opposition and Conservative MPs to amend the bill have been handily defeated. The bill will now make its way to the Senate, where it is expected to face opposition from the Senate, a large vote of anti-Brexit colleagues.

The bill would require all UK government departments to repeal or reform all EU-derived laws referred to in the roughly 4,000 bills that remain on UK books after Brexit. They have to do so by the end of this year, a deadline that some bill critics have branded unrealistic.

Led by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the bill was supported by his successor Liz Truss and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

But the plan caught many legislators, business groups and officials worried about rushing repeal, the government’s lack of ability to give it a proper review, and the possibility that key laws might inadvertently expire in effect.

EU-derived regulations cover a wide range of UK law, including workers’ rights and environmental policies.

Tory rebel groups, including former Brexit minister David Davies, also raised concerns that the bill would deprive parliament of a chance to scrutinize change.

Davis told the Commons it was “not democratic”. “But it’s also inefficient and probably incompetent.”

Davis was one of four Conservative MPs who defied the government by voting for Labor MP Stella Creasy’s Amendment, which would give Parliament the power to vote on EU legislation the government decided to scrap. The amendment was defeated by a margin of 53 votes.

No Conservative MPs have been recorded voting against the unmodified bill.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uks-post-brexit-bonfire-bill-passes-in-house-of-commons/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos