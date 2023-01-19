‘Plunging into the ground’: How did the UK’s National Health Service come to life support?





Britain’s once proud National Health Service is in dire straits.

There is a new strike by nurses and more industrial action by ambulance crews in the UK this week. Patients are enduring 12-hour delays when calling emergency services, and when they finally arrive at the hospital, they must be treated in hallways with beds that are chronically in short supply.

A record 6.8 million people are on waiting lists for hospitals in England and Wales alone.

But it wasn’t always like this.

The NHS lost its prized position as the best health system among 11 rich countries just a few years ago due to delays and difficulties in accessing health care, as assessed by the US-based Commonwealth Fund.

So how did this happen and what is the diagnosis to get the NHS back into rude health?

we need more people

There are various factors that have helped the NHS kneel.

Staffing shortages are one of the biggest challenges facing healthcare systems today, with staffing and retention among the key concerns.

As of September 2022, there are approximately 134,000 vacancies in the NHS, representing approximately 10% of the total workforce. With 1.2 million workers, it is one of Europe’s largest employers.

Part of the problem has to do with employees leaving, and one component of that is reduced pay, said Mark Dayan, director of public affairs at the Nuffield Trust, an independent health think tank. That underlies a lot of pressure on services.

In December, 100,000 nurses and thousands of ambulance drivers launched a historic strike over concerns about payroll and patient safety.

In Scotland, where Nicola Sturgeon’s mandated government runs the NHS, a nurses’ strike was put on hold this week after agreeing to discuss a new pay proposal.

The reasons for the lack of workers are varied and often overlap.

this [crisis] Not because of COVID. Dr John Puntis, a retired pediatrician and co-chair of the Keep Our NHS Public campaign, told Euronews that it was not because of the war in Ukraine.

It resulted in the failure of the government plan, he said. An efficient service cannot be run without sufficient staff. Employees are the first thing we need.

Lack of manpower also created a vicious cycle. If there were not enough staff, others reached a breaking point due to the heavy workload and left their jobs in droves.

More than 40,000 nurses have left the NHS by 2022. That’s 1 in 9 people.

The government says they are recruiting more people, but leave after a few months because it is too stressful, Dr. Puntis said.

He also added that Britain had major problems with the NHS even before it left the European Union, but pointed out how Brexit exacerbated the staff shortage.

According to data released by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) in May, the number of nurses in the UK is 58,000 fewer than during the pre-Brexit influx.

The nursing community saw an even more dramatic collapse in EU and EFTA migration around the time of the referendum as mass recruitment ended and new language tests were introduced, their analysis said.

The key is to reduce public spending.”

At the center is money.

In the long run, Dayan said funding has not kept pace with demand for services, noting that chronic underinvestment in staffing and new buildings and equipment has severely reduced the hospital’s ability to treat patients.

Hospital beds are very full, he told Euronews. It makes it difficult to accept people and send them home in good condition.

Shortly after taking power in 2010, the Conservatives made controversial spending cuts to reduce public debt under austerity measures.

Dr. Puntis has targeted the NHS and kept budget growth at 1-1.5% for several years.

This allowed “politicians to say they gave more money to the NHS”, but in reality meant a real cut in funding as inflation rose and the population grew, he explained.

Even if you gave the NHS an extra pound, you could still say it gave more money than before.

According to data from the Health Foundation, the UK has spent around 20% less on health per capita each year than comparable European countries over the past decade.

Nurses bore the brunt of this pay limit. Their salaries have been frozen for several years, eroding their purchasing power despite the rising cost of living. The situation was exacerbated by soaring inflation and rising energy prices last year.

According to the Royal College of Nursing, the real salary of the majority of nurses across the UK has declined by 20% since 2010.

‘A two-tier system is emerging’

With increasingly long waiting lists for surgeries in chaos, more and more patients are paying for NHS services out of their own pockets, which has a profound impact on the nature of healthcare in the UK.

Figures from the Private Healthcare Information Network published in December showed that between 2019 and 2022, people paying for their care increased by more than 33%.

Cataracts are the most commonly paid procedure, but hip and knee replacements, which are commonly required in the elderly, have also increased significantly.

Dayan said there was plenty of evidence that this increase was driven by long wait times in the NHS. He pointed out the impact on the poorer members of society.

People who are better off can finance themselves when they can’t get timely treatment, while people who are less fortunate can’t or don’t get medical care on time, he told Euronews.

Care is being allocated to those who pay for it, not to those who need it most, the opposite of what the NHS should be.

Others push these arguments even further, arguing that the current crisis reflects a fundamental drive by the Conservative government to privatize services and shift to a fee-based model.

Dr. Puntis says it’s a classic paradigm of public service. If you want to get rid of them, you defund them. Then people will say This is horrible. You have to do something different.

This is what is happening in England right now.

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who currently serves as Treasury Secretary, co-authored a book calling for the replacement of the NHS with an insurance market system.

The government had previously argued that it would never privatize the NHS, and in a 2017 Ipsos Mori poll, 9 out of 10 people agreed that the NHS should be tax-funded, free at the point of use, and provide comprehensive services to all citizens.

People in this country had great safety until very recently, and if they got sick, they could get good care no matter how much money was in the bank,” said Puntis.

We took it for granted. That’s part of the problem.

