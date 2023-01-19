Harvard Medical School drops from ‘US News’ ranking





The dean of Harvard University’s medical school announced on Tuesday that the institution will no longer provide data or help US News & World Report’s medical school rankings.

“Education officials have long been critical of the methodology used by the USNWR to evaluate and rank medical schools,” wrote George Q. Daley, the dean. “However, my concerns and the views I have heard from others are more philosophical than methodological and are based on the principled belief that rankings cannot meaningfully reflect high aspirations for excellence in education, graduate preparation, and compassionate and equitable patient care that we strive to foster in our medical education programs.

Harvard tops US News’ medical school rankings for prospective students who want to focus on research.

A similar decision by Yale Law School, the top-rated law school, led to many other highly rated law schools dropping from the US News rankings this fall. Harvard was the second law school to join this movement.

“I have considered this decision since becoming dean six years ago,” Daley wrote. “The courageous and bold moves of my respected colleague, Dean John Manning of Harvard Law School, and those of peer law schools compelled me to act on behalf of Harvard Medical School. What matters most to me as a dean, alumnus, and faculty member is not a #1 ranking, but the quality and richness of the educational experience we provide at Harvard Medical School that encourages personal growth and lifelong learning.

Daley added: “As unintended consequences, rankings create perverse incentives for institutions to report misleading or inaccurate data, set policies to improve rankings rather than loftier goals, or divert financial aid from students with financial needs to students with high scores and means in order to maximize the ranking criteria. Ultimately, the fit of a particular medical school to a given student is too complex, nuanced, and individualized to be served by a rigid ranking list, regardless of methodology.

He noted that medical school applicants need information about the institutions to which they are applying. Daley promised that Harvard Medical School would continue to post this information on its website, as well as that of the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Harvard is not the first medical school to drop US News. The F. Edward Hébert School of Medicine at Uniformed Services University dropped out in 2016. An article in Health Affairs by Arthur L. Kellermann, a professor there, and Charles Rice, then president, said the ranking “illustrates the limits of the United States”. News’ one-size-fits-all approach. Because we serve as the leadership academy for military health in the United States, our program is unique. We not only provide the same high quality education that civilian medical schools teach, our students receive over 700 hours of additional instruction on military topics such as combat casualty care, tropical medicine, global health, ethics and the officer.

Eric Gertler, CEO and Executive Chairman of US News, released a statement (in full) in response to Harvard.

“Our mission is to help prospective students make the best decisions for their educational future,” Gertler said. “Where students attend school and how they use their education are among the most critical decisions in their lives, and with more competitive and less transparent admissions, and increasingly expensive tuition , we believe that students deserve access to all the data and information necessary to make the right decision. We know that it is difficult to compare various academic institutions through a common data set, and that is why we have always said that rankings should be a part of a prospective student’s decision-making process. The fact is that millions of prospective students visit US News Medical School Rankings every year because we provide students with valuable data and solutions to help them in this process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/admissions/article/2023/01/18/harvard-medical-school-withdraws-us-news-rankings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos