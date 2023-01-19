JP Morgans Chase UK Lists Fastest Growing Fintech Apps in 2022





The Wall Street giant’s bet on the UK neobanking market has generated massive interest from users in the form of downloads and monthly active users in 2022.

Image source: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

According to a study by Data.ai, Chase UK ranks #1 for ‘breakthrough’ financial app downloads in the UK in 2022.

In the 2023 State of Mobile report Data.ai (formerly App Annie), neobank, launched by JP Morgan in September 2021, topped Revolut (#2) and Monzo (#3) to claim the top spot.

Scores are calculated based on year-over-year growth. Given that the Chase only launched in the UK in September 2021, there is some nuance at the table. But it also provides a strong indication of rapid success, striking out in the growth of the big bank’s challenge to Neobank.

Last year, it was revealed that JP Morgan had raised £8bn in savings accounts in just eight months, despite investing around $450m in the launch of Chase UK by May 2022.

Enticed customers with a sleek app, competitive savings rates, and 1% cashback on their first year spend.

Chase also took the top spot in monthly active users, with Starling Bank coming in second. NS&I Bonds, a premium bond savings account backed by HM Treasury, came in at #3, Revolut at #4, and Monzo at #5.

Meanwhile, Revolut demonstrated geographic expansion, being the 3rd most downloaded ‘breakthrough’ financial app in France, 6th in Italy and Spain, and 2nd in the UK.

Overall, Paypal topped the list for overall downloads in 2022, followed by Revolut and Monzo. Barclays was the highest-ranked incumbent bank at number four. Meanwhile, Chase ranked 6th in overall downloads.

Source: Data.ai

