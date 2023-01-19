Davos elites see major risk to markets with looming US debt standoff





DAVOS, Switzerland Finance and technology CEOs gathered at the World Economic Forum this week expressed measured optimism about the economy in 2023, but at least one major risk looms over markets, they said.

The resilience of the U.S. economy, a mild European winter and the reopening of China have given investors and forecasters hope that a severe recession can be avoided, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser told Sara CNBC’s Eisen.

“Overall, the year has started better than expected,” Fraser said. “Everyone is now converging in the states around a mild and manageable recession scenario, driven by the strength we have in labor markets.”

The US economy has slowed since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates last year, raising fears that a recession is inevitable.

In the first weeks of 2023, investors began to hope that moderating inflation and strong jobs numbers could lead to a so-called soft landing. But budding optimism at the annual meeting of billionaires, heads of state and business leaders in the Swiss Alps has come up against a new threat, on top of existing concerns, including the war in Ukraine and climate change. global.

Jane Fraser, Citi, at the WEF, Davos, January 17, 2023.

Adam Galica | CNBC

The world’s largest economy risks defaulting on its debt for the first time in modern history this summer as politicians fight to raise the country’s debt limit, currently capped at $31.4 trillion. The United States is expected to hit its debt limit on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week. After that, the Treasury will find ways to fund its debt until at least early June, Yellen said.

This sets up a stalemate in Congress for the coming weeks. Republicans and Democrats will walk a tightrope on policy goals. The last time potential default risk surfaced was in 2011, when lawmakers averted disaster after markets convulsed and the US credit rating downgraded.

“I don’t think anyone knows what would happen if it really went further than what happened in 2011,” the CEO of a Wall Street bank said on the sidelines of the conference. “That’s why it’s scary.”

The CEO, who declined to be identified in speaking candidly, said he had just met with a group of US lawmakers worried about the looming standoff.

“It would affect the markets and it would be a drag on economic activity due to the uncertainty,” he said. “It would be really bad for us.”

But reaching an agreement to raise the US debt ceiling will not be easy in a political environment that has become even more polarized over the past decade.

Tackling the debt ceiling “is going to be tough,” Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said Wednesday. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., “has to deal with it, but it has a lot of issues,” he said.

The newly elected McCarthy is at an impasse. As conservative members of his caucus insist they don’t want the country to default on its debt, McCarthy is under pressure to demand deep spending cuts. McCarthy has hinted that he would not support raising the debt ceiling without a compromise on spending.

The situation is a “mess” with at least one possible solution: Congress could pass a “clean debt limit,” according to Peter Orszag, CEO of financial advisory at Lazard. This refers to an increase in borrowing without a reduction in spending.

McCarthy, however, probably wouldn’t survive as a speaker if he went along with that, Orszag said.

Another Wall Street CEO said he plans to push lawmakers in Davos to focus more on spending cuts rather than the debt ceiling.

The concerns contrast with early signs this month that once-frozen markets have started to reawaken. For example, debt issuance has been “incredibly strong” in January so far, according to Fraser.

It’s too early to tell if these signs are a harbinger of better times for investment banking and the broader economy, she said.

“We’re not off the hook yet,” Fraser said.

