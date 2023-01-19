Americans are embittered about the quality of health care in the United States





Story Highlights Less than half now rate the quality of health care in the United States as excellent or good The positive rating of 72% of Americans on the quality of their own health care is also a new low Ratings of health care coverage in the United States, costs are more moderate but stable

WASHINGTON, DC — For the first time in Gallup’s two-decade trend, less than half of Americans rave about the quality of health care in the United States, with 48% rating it as “excellent” or “good.” . The slight majority now rate the quality of healthcare as below average, with 31% saying it is “only fair” and 21% – a new high – calling it “poor”.

###Incorporate###

The latest excellent/good rating for the quality of health care in the United States is only two percentage points lower than in 2021; however, it is well below the high point of 62% recorded twice in the early 2010s. It also lags behind the average reading of 55% since 2001.

These results are taken from Gallup’s annual survey of health and healthcare. The last update was made from November 9 to December 21. 2, 2022.

One of the main reasons that opinions about the quality of health care in the United States have tended to decline in recent years is that positive ratings from Republicans have been subdued since President Donald Trump left office. Currently, 56% of Republicans rate the quality of health care as excellent or good, while 69% felt it in 2020 and 75% in 2019. Republicans’ opinion of the quality of health care also fell in 2014 after the Affordable Care Act was implemented before bouncing back under Trump. Meanwhile, positive ratings from Democrats have held steady at a lower level (currently 44%).

Additionally, since 2012, public satisfaction with health care has tended to decline among middle-aged adults and young people, while remaining high among those 55 and older. Whether this shift (seen across party lines) stems from rising health care costs for those not on Medicaid, perceived changes brought about by the ACA, or something else is unclear. The most recent declines among young adults may reflect changes in health care that have taken place amid the COVID-19 pandemic or reduced access to abortion since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

###Incorporate###

Positive opinions about the quality of health care are also declining

Americans’ ratings of the quality of healthcare they personally receive are also at an all-time low – albeit higher than their rating in the US – with 72% giving it excellent or good ratings. . This low reading lasted two years, with the metric dropping six points to 76% in 2021 and another four points last year.

###Incorporate###

The initial decline was seen roughly evenly across all age groups, while the decline in 2022 is exclusively for adults aged 18-34. Just half of this younger age group (53%) are now optimistic about the quality of care they receive, compared to 72% of those aged 35 to 54 and 85% of those aged 55 and over.

No change in views on health care coverage

The same poll asks Americans to rate health care coverage — both in the country and in their own. The ratings gap between these is even wider than that seen for the quality of health care, with 32% of Americans rating national health care coverage as excellent or good, compared to 66% who rate their own coverage just as highly.

###Incorporate###

Unlike health care quality, however, these aren’t the worst ratings for health care coverage, historically. The national rating of 32% is similar to 29% in 2021 and equal to the average from 2001 to 2021. And while Americans’ positive rating of their personal coverage is down five points from 2021, the figure was also lower than 63% previously (in 2005).

Cost remains a pain point

Public satisfaction with the total cost of health care in the United States is fairly typical of what it has been for the past two decades, with only 24% satisfaction and 76% dissatisfaction. The percentage of satisfied has averaged 22% since 2001, only once more deviating by a few points from that – in 2020 during the pandemic, when 30% were satisfied.

Meanwhile, amid high inflation in 2022, 56% of Americans say they are satisfied with the total cost they have to pay for health care – the lowest Gallup has measured since 2016. trend was 54%, recorded in 2006.

###Incorporate###

Two-thirds still diagnose the system with major issues or worse

Perhaps reflecting their growing concerns about the quality of healthcare, Americans’ perception that the US healthcare system is in a state of crisis has risen to 20%, the highest since 2013. However, the 68% who say that it is in crisis or has major problems is similar to the figure for most years from 2002 to 2021.

###Incorporate###

Conclusion

For most of Gallup’s tracking of Americans’ views on health care since 2001, there was a clear distinction between the high regard people had for the quality of care in the country and the problems they saw in the country. administration of health care, including coverage and cost. This is no longer the case, with public praise for the quality of health care in the United States falling below 50% and the slight majority now viewing the quality as fair or poor.

Some of this shift reflects partisan positioning, as since the ACA’s implementation in 2013 under former President Barack Obama, Republicans have been less likely to offer a positive assessment of health care quality under Democratic presidents (as they are now under President Joe Biden) than they were under Trump or, before that, under George W. Bush. But the changes by age suggest that additional factors are at work.

Despite lamenting the cost, a majority of Americans continue to have high regard for the quality of their own health care and medical coverage. Yet even their own health care quality ratings aren’t what they once were. If these continue to worsen, Americans may be less resilient to rocking the US healthcare boat. This could, in turn, influence the kinds of policy changes they might be willing to accept in improving public health outcomes.

To stay up to date with the latest information and updates from Gallup News, follow us on Twitter.

Learn more about how the Gallup Poll Social Series works.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gallup.com/poll/468176/americans-sour-healthcare-quality.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos