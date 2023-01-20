US hits debt limit, now at risk of not paying billsExBulletin





The United States Capitol building is seen January 19, 2023 in Washington, DC Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States reached its debt limit on Thursday and was resorting to extraordinary measures to avoid default on their debt. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images .

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in a letter to Congress on Thursday, said the United States had reached its debt limit and had begun to resort to “extraordinary measures” so the government could keep paying its bills. .

Yellen had previously warned that the United States would hit its debt limit on Thursday, but said the Treasury Department was preparing a contingency plan to avoid a default on the country’s debt.

The special measures taken, including the suspension of investments in the Civil Service Retirement Fund, are essentially accounting maneuvers to avoid exceeding the country’s borrowing limit.

The US economy is in deficit, so it needs to borrow money to pay its bills. Currently, the United States can only borrow up to about $31.4 trillion.

Raising the debt ceiling was once a routine exercise for Congress, but it has become increasingly difficult. A potentially huge political fight looms this year, with some House Republicans vowing to block any increases to the debt ceiling in order to secure spending cuts.

This is a big concern given that a US debt default would have potentially huge consequences for the economy and markets, raising doubts about the country’s solvency.

Analysts had previously estimated that the debt limit could be hit as early as June with Treasury action, but there is considerable uncertainty about exactly when that will happen, as Yellen herself noted on Thursday.

“How long the extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty,” Yellen wrote. “I respectfully urge Congress to act quickly to protect the faith and credit of the United States.”

The United States nearly defaulted on its debt in 2011 when tightrope politics between House Republicans and President Obama triggered a sell-off in the market and the first ever US credit rating downgrade. United.

Republicans, under new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, currently hold a small majority in the House, but there are deep divisions within the party. McCarthy was elected president after 15 ballots.

The White House has said President Biden is not interested in negotiating and has chastised those who want to use the debt ceiling to extract gains.

