Joint Statement Tallinn Pledge





We are the Defense Ministers of Estonia, Great Britain, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. And the representatives of Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Slovakia met today, January 19th, to reaffirm our continued resolve and determination to support Ukraine in its heroic resistance against the illegal and unjust Russian aggression. We condemn the Russian aggression designed to intimidate the people of Ukraine, including intentional attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure that may constitute war crimes. We reject the unlawful claims that Russia has continuously violated the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and annexed Ukrainian territory.

We know that for Ukraine pushing Russia out of its territory is just as important as defending what they already have. Together, we will continue to support Ukraine to oust Russian forces from Ukrainian soil from resistance. By partnering with our allies, we are ensuring that the surge in global military aid is as strategic and coordinated as possible. The required new level of combat power is only achieved by a combination of a major battle tank formation under air and missile defenses operating in tandem with divisional artillery groups and additional precision fire capable of targeting Russian logistical and command nodes in occupied territories.

Therefore, we commit to a concerted effort to deliver an unprecedented series of donations to the defense of Ukraine, including main battle tanks, heavy artillery, air defense, ammunition and infantry fighting vehicles. This substantial support for Ukraine comes from resources and resources that demonstrate a mutual understanding of the seriousness of the situation and our commitment to urgently increase and accelerate aid to Ukraine. After making this Tallinn pledge, we will head to the Ukraine Defense Group meeting in Ramstein tomorrow, January 20th, where other allies and partners will deliver their own planned support packages as soon as possible to ensure victory on the battlefield in 2023. I will urge you to do it.

List of donations by country

Denmark: Denmark continues to provide military and civilian assistance to Ukraine. Denmark will also continue to provide Ukrainian military training, including but not limited to UK-led training programs for Ukrainian recruits. Denmark has donated or funded military aid of close to 600 million euros. Arms donations and military assistance will continue in close cooperation with allies and in accordance with Ukraine’s needs.

Czech Republic: The Czech Republic will continue to support Ukraine through munitions deliveries, always working closely with our partners and reflecting Ukraine’s needs. We are working with the defense industry to increase production capacity to provide more support, especially in terms of production of large caliber ammunition, howitzers and APCs. A key component of our contribution is the maintenance of equipment already delivered and the increase in MRO capacity.

Estonia: The Estonia package consists of ten 155mm FH-70 and 122mm D-30 howitzers, thousands of rounds of 155mm shells, an artillery support vehicle, and hundreds of Carl-Gustaf M2 anti-tank grenade launchers and gun ammunition. Approximate replacement value. 113 million euros. Estonia will also continue to provide basic and specialized training to hundreds of Ukrainian troops in 2023.

Latvia: Latvia is preparing a new donation with dozens of portable air defense systems (Stinger) and additional air defense elements, two M-17 helicopters, dozens of machine guns with ammunition, dozens of UAVs and spare parts for the M109. howitzer. Latvia is also investing heavily in training Ukrainian soldiers. In 2023, Latvia plans to train around 2000 Ukrainian soldiers in programs ranging from basic infantry training to specialized courses.

Lithuania: The new Lithuania Lethal Support Package includes dozens of L-70 anti-aircraft guns with tens of thousands of ammunition and a total replacement value of around 85 million euros. This year, too, we will invest 40 million euros in procurement to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This includes anti-drone, optical, thermal imagers and drones. In addition, 2 million euros will be transferred to the UK International Fund to finance heavy weapon acquisition projects such as artillery systems and ammunition, direct fire platforms or armored fighting vehicles. Lithuania’s critical aid package has a total value of 125 million euros.

Poland: Poland will continue to provide military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as needed. The new Polish package consists of the S-60 anti-aircraft gun and 70,000 rounds of ammunition. Poland has already donated 42 infantry fighting vehicles along with training packages for two mechanized battalions. In addition, Poland continues to deliver 155mm KRAB howitzers and supplies UKR with various types of ammunition. Medical and engineering education is also provided on an ongoing basis. Besides, Poland is ready to donate 1000 ammunition for one Leopard 2 tank. While we wait, a wider coalition of Leopard 2 tank donors will be formed.

Slovakia: In addition to the heavy equipment already donated, Slovakia will continue intensive discussions with the allies about the possibility of unlocking additional equipment to be donated to Ukraine. This effort is currently focused on possibilities related to main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and air defense systems, but there is also increased production of howitzers, minesweeping equipment, and ammunition. Specific details will be developed in a timely manner based on ongoing exchanges with allies and partners. Slovakia will continue to train Ukrainian soldiers and expand training as requested by Ukraine.

United Kingdom: The UK’s acceleration package consists of a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks equipped with armored recovery and repair vehicles. AS90 self-propelled 155 mm gun, keeping commitment in Estonia; over hundreds of armored and protected vehicles; maneuver support packages including minefield breaching and bridging capabilities; dozens of uncrewed airborne systems to support Ukrainian artillery; another 100,000 shells; Hundreds of sophisticated missiles, including GMLRS rockets, Starstreak air defense missiles and medium-range air defense missiles; 600 Brimstone anti-tank ammunition; Equipment support package for retrofitting up to 100 Ukrainian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. The package is further enhanced by continuing basic education and junior leadership training for AFUs in the UK with nine international partners. It aims to train an additional 20,000 AFU staff in 2023. The UK is also coordinating an international fund for Ukraine, with partners, which has raised nearly $600 million. The fund’s first support package will be announced soon.

