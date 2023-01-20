Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine > U.S. Department of Defense > News Release





Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces authorization for a presidential withdrawal of security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. The clearance, worth up to $2.5 billion, is the Biden administration’s 30th drawdown of equipment from DoD stockpiles for Ukraine since August 2021. It contains hundreds of armored vehicles, a critical support for Ukraine’s air defense and other important capabilities, including:

Supplementary ammunition for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); Eight Avenger air defense systems; 59 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) with 590 TOW anti-tank missiles and 295,000 25mm rounds; 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers (APC) with 20 mine rolls; 53 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles; 350 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV); 20,000 155mm artillery shells; Approximately 600 precision-guided 155 mm artillery shells; 95,000 105mm artillery shells; Approximately 11,800 120mm mortar rounds; High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Supplementary Ammunition (HIMARS); 12 ammunition support vehicles; 6 command post vehicles; 22 tactical vehicles to tow weapons; High Velocity Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM); About 2,000 anti-armour rockets; Over 3,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition; Demolition equipment for overcoming obstacles; Claymore anti-personnel ammunition; night vision devices; Spare parts and other field equipment.

The Kremlin’s most recent airstrikes against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure once again demonstrate the devastating impact of Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine. This package provides additional NASAMS ordnance and Avenger air defense systems to help Ukraine counter a range of short to medium range threats and bolster Ukraine’s layered air defense. The 59 Bradley IFVs included in this package, together with the 50 Bradleys previously committed on January 6, and the 90 Stryker APCs will provide Ukraine with two brigades of armored capacity. In total, the United States has committed more than $27.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $29.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $26.7 billion since the start of the brutal and unprovoked invasion of Russia on February 24, 2022.

