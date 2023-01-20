UK energy rates fell to around 2,200 from July as wholesale gas costs fell | energy bill





Annual energy bills are expected to drop to around 2,200 from July for governments and households struggling with soaring costs.

Energy consulting firm Cornwall Insight forecasts that the average home’s annual energy bill, excluding government subsidies, will drop from 4,279 today to 3,208 from April, then ease to around 2,200 over the remainder of the year.

The forecast is about 300% lower per year than previous projections due to the recent drop in wholesale gas costs.

Even so, bills are set to remain well above the 1,138 energy price cap before gasoline price hikes in late 2021, exacerbated after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Mild weather in Europe in recent weeks has reduced gas demand and left Europe’s storage facilities with higher levels of gas reserves than previously expected, allaying fears of a supply crisis and potential periodic outages. However, this week’s cold wave is expected to strain the power grid.

Wholesale gas prices have fallen sharply in recent weeks, but it will take months for that to be reflected on consumer bills as energy companies buy supplies ahead of time.

The projected bill drop is positive for government subsidizing domestic and business energy costs.

The energy price guarantee aims to cap the average household bill at $2,500 through April and $3,000 for the year thereafter.

The plan was estimated to cost the government $42 billion, but is now expected to cost less than $37 billion, well below the estimated cost of between $72 and $140 billion when Liz Truss announced an earlier version of the plan.

Cornwall Insight said the government is now likely to spark discussions about additional energy cost assistance it can provide to households.

There is a growing call for governments to adjust social tariffs that provide cheaper bills for low-income households and improve protections for those using prepaid meters.

Rates were already expected to be higher from April when the Energy Rate Assistance Scheme, which provides 400 for all households, ended.

Cornwall Insight warned that wholesale gas markets were volatile during the energy crisis and that policies must be resilient in this environment. Concerns remain about the situation next winter, with the prospect of increasing competition for gas imports with China and reducing Russian gas available in Europe after Covid restrictions are lifted.

Dr Craig Lowrey, Senior Consultant at Cornwall Insight, said:

But while steady today, it’s virtually inevitable that forecasts will change again at some point as the market wanders to find equilibrium. There will probably be a lower peak than last year, but not necessarily the price will go back to what we defined. normal range.

