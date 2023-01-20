US warns China of red line in Ukraine war ahead of Blinken visit





State Department

US warns China against material and security aid to Russia in Moscow’s war on Ukraine, drawing Washington’s red line ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ visit to Beijing early next month.

On Tuesday, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase spoke with Song Yanchao, deputy director of the Central Military Commission’s China Office for International Military Cooperation, according to a US official who spoke to interviewed with VOA on condition of anonymity.

This week, the military-to-military talks come as the United States closely monitors all decisions by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in response to Russian requests for security assistance. The US official noted reports of multiple visits to China by Russian transport planes.

I don’t have a new assessment to offer, State Department spokesman Ned Price told VOA last week when asked if Washington is still of the view that Beijing is not providing information. security assistance to Russia.

If we see the PRC taking steps to systematically help Russia evade sanctions, there will of course be costs, Price said.

Tuesday’s two-hour talks came after China rejected a US offer of military deconflict talks between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe earlier this month.

At a press conference at the State Department after the U.S.-Japan 2+2 talks last week, Austin said he asked his Chinese counterpart to meet with the U.S. halfway and keep open lines of communication to avoid miscalculations.

Wei is retiring in March. Li Shangfu, a new member of the Communist Party of China’s Central Military Commission (CM), is widely seen as the PRC’s next national defense minister.

Li was sanctioned by the US government in 2018 over Chinese purchases of advanced Russian fighters and missile systems. But US sanctions would not prevent Li from holding official meetings with US officials, according to a State Department official.

During Tuesday’s talks, the US official told VOA that China also raised concerns about a possible visit to Taiwan by the new US Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy said last year he would travel to Taiwan if he became Speaker of the House, a move that would anger China.

China claims sovereignty over self-governing democracy, a claim denied by Taiwan.

US diplomats and military officials have stressed that the House of Representatives operates independently of the Biden administration and have warned China against overreacting near the Taiwan Strait that could lead to an unintended military crash.

We cannot hold our foreign policy hostage to things China can or cannot do, a senior State Department official said.

