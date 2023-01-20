Bitcoin Faces Crash of $15,000 as US Triggers Financial Collapse Arthur Hayes





In his last blog post published on January 19, Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of the BitMEX exchange, predicted a global financial collapse thanks to the future economic woes of the United States.

Hayes: Crypto will get smoked in Fed pivot

Bitcoin’s current rally probably shouldn’t be seen as the start of a new bull run, Hayes says in new treatise on US macroeconomic policy, warning that crypto assets will be smoked when Federal Reserve policy shifts from restrictive to liberal.

With US inflation easing, the Fed is the focus of virtually every crypto analyst this year as they estimate the likelihood of a policy pivot away from quantitative tightening (QT) and interest rate hikes. interest to fixed then decreasing rates, and potentially even quantitative easing (QE).

This essentially involves walking away from the economy depleting cash to reinjecting it, and while this practice has led to new all-time highs for Bitcoin from 2020 onwards, the same phenomenon would not be straightforward next time around. , believes Hayes.

If a removal of half a trillion dollars in 2022 created the worst performance for bonds and stocks in a few hundred years, imagine what will happen if twice that amount is removed in 2023, he said. he writes.

The reaction of the markets when money is injected or withdrawn is not symmetrical and as such I expect the law of unintended consequences to bite the Fed in the ass as it continues to withdraw cash.

As such, rather than a smooth transition away from QT, Hayes is betting on extreme circumstances forcing the Fed to act.

Part of the US credit market is collapsing, resulting in a financial collapse of a wide range of financial assets, he explained.

In a similar response to the action it took in March 2020, the Fed calls an emergency press conference and halts QT, cuts rates dramatically, and begins quantitative easing (QE) again by buying bonds again. .

This in turn means a crater in risky asset prices.

Bonds, stocks, and every crypto under the sun are all smoked off as the glue that keeps the USD-based global financial system dissolved, the blog continues.

Current estimates, as shown by the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, overwhelmingly favor the Fed lowering the pace of rate hikes in its next decision on February 1.

Fed Target Rate Probability Chart. Source: CME GroupPlanning a rebroadcast in March 2020

Hayes is far from alone in being wary that Bitcoin is a firm buy right now after two weeks of near-vertical price growth.

Related:Bitcoin sees new 4-month high as US PPI, retail data shows big misses

As Cointelegraph has reported, various commentators are betting that new macro lows will still appear, with BTC/USD removing its floor from Q4 2022.

Those who take a leap of faith and pile in now therefore face serious risks before they are rewarded.

This scenario is less than ideal as it would mean that everyone buying risky assets currently would be exposed to massive declines in performance. 2023 could be as bad as 2022 until the Fed pivots, Hayes wrote, nonetheless calling that scenario a base case.

If this means a retest of the 2022 lows, the area between $15,000 and $16,000 will be a key area of ​​interest going forward.

I will know that the market has probably bottomed, because the crash that occurs when the system temporarily halts will maintain the previous lows of $15,800, or it won’t, the blog post concludes.

It doesn’t matter what level is finally reached on the down draft because I know that the Fed will then go to the printing press and avoid another financial collapse, which in turn will mark the local bottom of all risky assets. And then I get another setup similar to March 2020, which requires me to back up the truck and buy crypto with two hands and a shovel.

Bitcoin (BTC) faces a drop to $15,000 or less amid a massive capitulation in risk assets, says Arthur Hayes.

BTC/USD 1 hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Trading View

BTC/USD consolidated at $20,800 when Wall Street opened on January 19, according to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed herein are the sole authors and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

