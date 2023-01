New BYD Atto 3 confirmed for UK sale in coming weeks

Chinese giant BYD is set to start selling electric vehicles in the UK within weeks of opening its first showroom there.

The company has partnered with Arnold Clark, Lookers, LSH Auto and Pendragon to begin initial operations of dealerships that will roll out in critical territories by the end of March.

The UK launch marks the return of BYD to the UK, which previously sold the e6 electric crossover in limited quantities primarily to private rental vehicles.

BYD is the next step in a European expansion plan that began last year with product launches in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Sweden, the Netherlands and Norway, and aims to sell 4 million units in 2023.

Initially, only the BYD Atto 3 will be sold in the UK. The first model to use the company’s new e-Platform 3.0 architecture, the 201bhp, all-wheel drive crossover is a proposition similar to the MG ZS EV in size and performance. The Atto 3 offers a range of 261 miles on the WLTP combined cycle, charging up to 80 kW of speed and a 0-62 mph time of 7.3 seconds.

Energy is stored in a 60.5 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery (cobalt-free) called the Blade by BYD. Claimed to have 50 percent higher energy density than conventional lithium-ion devices, the blade battery was developed to “address battery safety challenges while redefining safety standards for the entire industry.”

At the launch of the power pack last year, BYD showed a way to withstand nail penetration without thermal runaway in the same way that more commonly used battery chemistries reduce fire hazards.

BYD has begun providing batteries to other manufacturers, including Toyota, for use in the Chinese market bZ3 sedan. BYD will also use batteries in models from its new luxury brand, Yangwang.

In Europe, the Atto 3 will go on sale alongside the BYD Han, an executive sedan that competes with the Tesla Model 3, and the BYD Tang, a seven-seat SUV available in limited quantities in Norway from July 2021. A new BYD Seal, a smaller Model 3 rival, has not been ruled out, but there are no plans for a UK launch.

