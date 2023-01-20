The United States launches a program allowing the private sponsorship of refugees | Refugee News





The United States is launching a new program that will allow groups of people and organizations in the United States to sponsor refugees seeking refuge in the country, a move that has been welcomed by rights groups as a positive step .

On Thursday, the US State Department announced the introduction of the Welcome Corps, which will allow the general public to help defray resettlement costs for refugees arriving through the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP).

Groups of at least five people must raise a minimum of $2,275 per sponsored refugee. Sponsoring groups, open to U.S. citizens or permanent residents, will also need to pass background checks and create a support plan, according to a related government website.

The Welcome Corps is the boldest innovation in refugee resettlement in four decades, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

It is designed to strengthen and expand the capacity of USRAP by harnessing the energy and talents of Americans of all backgrounds willing to serve as private sponsors.

The United States launches the Welcome Corps, the boldest innovation in refugee resettlement in four decades. This initiative allows Americans to directly support refugees and show the best of American hospitality and generosity. #JoinTheWelcomeCorps pic.twitter.com/MFp3lO1fQN

Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 19, 2023

The announcement was welcomed by refugee advocacy groups, who called on US President Joe Bidens’ government to do more to help deal with the world’s record number of refugees.

Rights groups have clashed with the Biden administration over several controversial immigration policies, including restrictions aimed at stemming the arrival of migrants and refugees at the US southern border with Mexico .

Welcome Corps will initially only apply to refugees who have already been approved to enter the United States, the State Department said in a backgrounder. At a later stage, private sponsors can identify refugees to support.

Blinken said Thursday the goal is to get at least 10,000 Americans to come forward as private sponsors of at least 5,000 refugees in the first year of the program, which is similar to a model used in Canada.

The program is a concrete step not only toward reconstruction, but also toward innovation in U.S. refugee resettlement to increase capacity and impact, said Elizabeth Foydel, director of the private sponsorship program at the International Project. assistance to refugees, in a press release.

We look forward to working with the Biden administration to establish a permanent private sponsorship program that deepens ties between new neighbors, strengthens communities, and allows more refugees to find a safe place to call home. said Foydel.

HIAS, a leading refugee resettlement group in the United States, also hailed the launch of Welcome Corps as providing a permanent new way for Americans to welcome #refugees from crises around the world.

refugee cap

Upon taking office in early 2021, Biden was called upon to lift the refugee admissions cap after his predecessor, Donald Trump, set it at an all-time low as part of his administration’s efforts to restrict immigration.

Biden set a cap of 125,000 refugee admissions to the United States for this fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, 2022, but only 6,750 refugees arrived from October through December, according to program data.

In Thursday’s fact sheet, the State Department said the new refugee resettlement program fulfilled a commitment from Biden, who had criticized Trump’s stance on immigration and promised to reverse some of his policies. the hardest.

But Biden has taken a tougher line in recent months as right-wing lawmakers blame him for a growing number of migrants and refugees seeking to enter the United States at the border with Mexico.

Immigrant rights groups reacted with outrage when the Biden administration recently moved to expand one of the Trump administration’s most controversial immigration policies, Title 42. US authorities have used this measure to return most asylum seekers at the border on the grounds of the fight against COVID-19. .

The Biden administration initially tried to end the policy but was blocked by the courts as Republican-led states sued to keep it in place.

However, it recently announced it would begin sending asylum seekers back to Mexico from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti, which rights groups have denounced as an extension of Title 42.

At the same time, the United States will allow up to 30,000 Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan nationals to enter the country each month and grant them two-year work permits. But this process, known as parole, only applies to people who have a US-based sponsor who passes rigorous screening and will provide financial support.

Advocates have argued that establishing more accessible and widespread ways for refugees to come to the United States can help tackle irregular migration. In recent years, thousands of people have been forced to make perilous journeys to escape violence and disasters in their home countries.

Andrea Flores, a former Biden administration immigration official, applauded the new US refugee resettlement program announced this week. We need creative pilot programs like Welcome Corps to address global migration trends, Flores said in a Twitter post.

With private refugee sponsorship and new parole options, the Biden administrator will finally ease pressure at the border, negating any need to create new asylum restrictions.

