UK accused of abandoning 38 channel drifters | immigration and asylum





English Channel Rescue is accused of endangering the lives of 38 people in distress by leaving them aboard a small boat in British waters.

French coast guards from the coalition Solidaires Douanes claim the British service said they would initiate rescue operations, but did not do so, allowing them to drift back to the French part of the strait.

The incident, the union claims, occurred on arrival at the British part of the Channel at around 5:30pm French time on 2 January. It was being watched from the strait by the French Coast Guard boat Kermorvan. Shortly after entering British waters, the dinghy’s engine failed and it began to drift, according to the union.

Defense sources dispute the claim that the ship entered British waters.

The Solidaires Douanes union, one of several representing the French coast guard, some of which were in Kermorvan that night, issued a statement criticizing British authorities for failing to rescue a dinghy that had previously promised the French coast guard to do so. Union sources told The Guardian they had never seen such a situation.

French coast guard Rmi Vandeplanque, who participated in the rescue operation, said the situation was unprecedented for her on behalf of the union.

He said: When we set out to pursue them they were in French waters and we followed them into British waters. They were the British Coast Guard’s Border Force. We talked to them over the VHF radio. They said they would rescue people from dinghys.

He added that the boat drifted back into French waters and those on board tried to return to British waters, but were hampered by currents, wind and GPS failures on their phones.

around 9pm [French time] The people in the dinghy were tired, frightened and frozen. We put them on the boat and provided them with blankets, food and hot drinks. Everyone survived. Britain didn’t push them out, he said, and let them drift.

According to Ministry of Defense data, a small boat with 44 people on board arrived in the UK on 2 January. There were no small boat crossings recorded on 3 January.

The French Coast Guard, which represents the union, said British officials had promised to rescue the boat, but it did not appear. The ship drifted back into French waters where it was rescued by the French Coast Guard and transported back to Calais.

According to a statement posted by Solidaires Douanes: The British Coast Guard abandoned 38 people trying to reach the UK.

The incident was a tragedy narrowly avoided, and the French Coast Guard said they were told there was no space to pick up people from the Border Guard’s Typhoon vessel. But they said they would ensure the safety of the boat and another rescue boat was on the way.

According to the statement, no help has arrived.

Angle Vettorello, a volunteer with the French NGO Utopia 56 operating in northern France, was patrolling the coast that night when 38 people rescued by the French Coast Guard reached the French coast.

She said: People rescued from the dinghy were wearing very wet clothes. They said they saw it on their phone’s GPS as it crossed into British waters. A few minutes after they crossed British waters, the engine failed. After arriving back in Calais around 11pm (French time), they were left on the street. One of the passengers was hospitalized due to hypothermia.

