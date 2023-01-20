British Labor Prime Minister Starmer slams Prime Minister’s absence from Davos and touts new ‘reverse-OPEC’ alliance





Davos, Switzerland – January 19, 2023: Labor Party Leader Keir Starmer at a CNBC panel session on day 3 of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

British opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for choosing not to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

At a CNBC moderation panel in Davos, Starmer said he met with business leaders and policymakers to promote the idea of ​​a Clean Power Alliance if Labor wins the next general election in 2024.

The international organization, which Starmer characterized as “reverse OPEC,” will work to address the common economic challenges of climate change, renewable energy job creation and home energy costs.

“I think our Prime Minister should have shown up. I absolutely do. One of the things that has impressed me since I’ve been here has been Britain’s absence,” Starmer told the panel.

“That’s why I think it’s really important that I’m here and that our shadow prime minister, Rachel Reeves, is here. She’s stepped onto the world stage in a way that hasn’t been in recent years.”

Sunak wasn’t the only world leader to miss the summit, with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and new Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva also absent.

Britain’s Business and Energy Secretary, Grant Shapps, told CNBC on Thursday that it was appropriate for him to attend, as he is in the Swiss Alps in Sunak’s absence and his role in government is to secure business investment and jobs for Britain.

“[Sunak] It may be another year, but right now, in the midst of an energy crisis with Ukraine being invaded by Putin, with all the trauma we’ve been through with COVID-19 and so much more, he’s focused as a whole new man at home. By the way, the Prime Minister has been working on domestic priorities for two or three months,” Shapps said.

“I’m here because I’m actually, technically, the right guy for Davos, if you will.”

Sunak sent Morecambe in northwest England on Thursday as part of a series of trips to promote his government’s “levelling” financing.

‘Reverse OPEC’

Labor has an overwhelming poll lead over Sunak’s ruling Conservative Party ahead of the next general election scheduled for 2024. In the latest Ipsos vote intention poll released this week, Labor won 49 per cent of the vote, giving it a 26-point lead to the Conservatives’ 23 per cent. .

Starmer has vowed that if Labor takes power in Westminster in 2024, his government will work with Britain’s private sector, where renewable energy contracts are estimated to be nine times cheaper than oil and gas, to open employment and innovation opportunities.

“In terms of energy security, the prize here is huge and shouldn’t be national. It is in the interest of all of us to maintain energy security, and it is in the interest of all of us to ensure that Putin cannot weaponize energy. Now or sometime in the future. the world at any time.” Starmer said.

“We are very eager to develop this idea because there is an element of each country trying to face these challenges on its own, but also an element of mutual cooperation in relation to the mutual threats we face. It’s reverse OPEC in that it’s purpose is.”

OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a permanent intergovernmental alliance in which 13 major oil-producing countries negotiate adjustments to their respective oil production to keep international oil prices stable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/19/uk-labour-leader-starmer-slams-pms-davos-no-show-touts-new-inverse-opec-alliance.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos