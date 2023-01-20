Jenson Brooksby and Katie Volynets continue US run at Australian Open





MELBOURNE, Australia — The U.S. players continued their first streak of upsets at the Australian Open on Thursday, when Jenson Brooksby knocked out No. 2 men’s seed Casper Ruud and Katie Volynets upset the No. 9 seed. Veronika Kudermetova on the female side.

Brooksby, 22, of Sacramento, went 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-2 over Rudd in their second-round match at Rod Laver Arena, meaning a pair of 20-year-old Californians knocked out the top two players in the men’s group.

Brooksby’s upset came in the same round and on the same court as 27-year-old Mackenzie McDonald beat No. 1 seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal of Spain on Wednesday. This makes it the first Grand Slam tournament since the 2002 Australian Open which the No. 1 and 2 seeds lost before the end of the second round.

Volynets, a 21-year-old qualifier from Walnut Creek, Calif., held on for a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 upset against Kudermetova of Russia.

With wins from Brooksby and Volynets, there are 13 American men and women in the third round, the most at the Australian Open since 2004, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Brooksby is ranked 39th and makes his Australian Open debut. He was supposed to enter a year ago but caught COVID-19 the day before his scheduled flight to Australia.

“Hopefully this is the first of many, many good years to come,” Brooksby said.

Ruud was a runner-up at Roland Garros against Nadal in June and at the US Open against Carlos Alcaraz in September.

Brooksby’s unusual style of play, including his two-handed backhand volleys, and his ability to track down the opposition’s shots caused problems for Ruud, who took a medical time-out after the second set.

The biggest problem for Brooksby was closing this one. He held a trio of match points while trying to serve up the win at 5-3 in the third set, but couldn’t cash any of them.

After crashing there missing a backhand, Brooksby sat down in his changing seat and yelled at himself, “How?! How?! God!”

Ruud, a 24-year-old from Norway, ran until the end of that set, but Brooksby rallied in the fourth, taking a 3-0 lead.

Brooksby ended things 1 hour and 15 minutes after his first chance.

“I was getting a little more frustrated that I didn’t shut it down, and my mentality was changing a bit,” he said. “Those are the situations you have to deal with sometimes in games, and you’re going to deal with them. I think the bigger question is: how do you respond? I just told myself to reset.”

Brooksby’s performance continued the United States men’s streak of strong games in Week 1, a significant development given that neither has won a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open. .

In reaching the third round, Brooksby joins compatriots Michael Mmoh, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul and JJ Wolf, who also won on Thursday, as well as McDonald, No. 16 Frances Tiafoe and No. 29 Sebastian Korda, who all triumphed Wednesday.

Still, the eight remaining United States men are the most engaged in the third round in Australia since the same number did in 1996.

Mmoh, who lost in qualifying but entered the main draw when another player retired, reached that stage in a major tournament for the first time by beating No.12 Alexander Zverev 6-7 (1 ), 6-4, 6-3 , 6-2.

“Life is crazy. Just when you think everything seems dark, everything seems dark, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Mmoh, 107th. “My week is proof of that.”

Shelton beat qualifier Nicolas Jarry of Chile 7-6(3), 7-6(3), 7-5; Paul came back to the advantage of number 30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4; and Wolf overtook No. 23 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

“A lot of Americans are doing really well right now, and we’re all pushing each other,” said Brooksby, who will now face Paul. “I can’t wait to see the next one.”

Volynets reached the third round of a Grand Slam event for the first time with her upset against Kudermetova.

“I literally get chills because the fans here are just amazing,” Volynets said. “I’ve never played in such a crowded stadium and with so many people keeping the energy for me. It was great.”

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus improved her winning streak to six as she beat American player Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1 to reach the third round.

5-seeded Sabalenka, who started the year by winning the title in Adelaide, trailed 3-1 early in the game but won five straight to win the first set and then she crossed the second.

“I expected a good level from him today, that’s why I stayed focused from start to finish,” said Sabalenka.

Sabalenka will face either Belgian Elise Mertens, the 26th seed, or American player Lauren Davis in the third round.

No. 19 Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated American player Taylor Townsend 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

