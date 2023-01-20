



The United Kingdom flag flutters near Big Ben at the Palace of Westminster in London, England, on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Jason Alden | Bloomberg | Getty Images

According to Amjad Bseisu, CEO of EnQuest, the UK is financially unstable and this has led the government to “short-termism”, beating the oil majors with unexpected taxes.

Bseisu told CNBC on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that North Sea oil exploration and production companies now see Asia as their biggest growth region, not the UK or Europe.

In November, the UK government raised the existing overtax on oil company profits from 25% to 35% through 2028. This brings the total levy rate to North Sea producers to 75% if a 40% corporate tax is applied.

The windfall tax is intended to divert huge profits from soaring oil and gas prices into a program that subsidizes household energy bills as the country battles a historic cost-of-living crisis.

“Certainly short-termism, especially [given] Bseisu added that Europe and the UK need to invest in renewable energy and to achieve that goal, “raising taxes is the last thing you want to do”.

“[The] Stability of the financial system is important, but energy security and internal energy supply are also very important.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak introduced the first unexpected tax in May, before Johnson resigned in July, while he was Treasury Secretary in Boris Johnson’s government. Sunak was appointed leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister at the end of October, following the brief and economically tumultuous tenure of Johnson’s successor, Liz Truss.

In November, new Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt announced other tax increases and spending cuts, while the government is expanding levies on energy revenues to close significant gaps in the country’s public finances.

“I think the UK is particularly financially unstable, which affects my long-term view of investing. Short-term investing is doable, but long-term investing is difficult in a very volatile[environment],” said Bseisu.

“There is a lot of public pressure in the UK, for example, to tax high-profit oil companies even when no profits are being made. [for] Many majors are probably around 5% of net profit in the UK.”

Bseisu suggested that the political instability meant the new government “wanted to make amends”, but said the unexpected tax hike was “unfortunate because it is having a pretty bad effect on the industry”.

Harbor Energy, the largest offshore oil and gas producer in British waters, said Wednesday it would be forced to cut jobs, with a spokesperson telling Reuters that windfall taxes were a big factor.

“Europe has done little, but the UK stands out in that the US hasn’t taxed companies 20 or 30 years ago,” he said.

“It’s a volatile business. We lost quite a bit of money two years ago. It’s hundreds of billions of dollars in the industry, and prices are at their peak, but at current prices, they’re below what they were before the invasion.”

