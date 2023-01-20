US hits debt limit, prompting ‘extraordinary measures’ to avoid default





Washington – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders that the United States has reached the limit on the amount of debt it can issue to meet its obligations, initiating “extraordinary measures” that will allow the country avoid a catastrophic default for at least the next few years. month.

“[T]The length of time the extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty, including the challenges of forecasting U.S. government payments and receipts months in advance,” Yellen wrote in a letter to the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy. “I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States.”

The “extraordinary measures” suspended contributions and investment redemptions for civil servants’ pension and healthcare funds, giving the government enough financial space to manage its day-to-day spending until around June.

The expected decision comes amid friction between President Biden and House Republicans who have raised alarms about the ability of the United States to avoid a possible economic crisis.

Yellen wrote that the federal government had reached its legal borrowing capacity of $31.381 billion, an artificially imposed cap that lawmakers have increased about 80 times since the 1960s. Even many worried analysts assume there will be a deal.

But this particular moment seems more difficult than past brushes with the debt ceiling because of the big differences between Mr. Biden and McCarthy, who chairs a restless Republican caucus.

These differences increase the risk that the government could default on its obligations for political reasons, a problem that could rattle financial markets and – if left unaddressed – plunge the world’s largest economy into a completely avoidable recession.

The two men have months to strike a deal, but years of escalating partisan hostility have led to a set of conflicting demands that undermine the ability of US lawmakers to work together on a fundamental duty.

Mr. Biden is insisting on a sharp increase in the debt ceiling so that existing financial commitments can be maintained, even refusing to enter into talks with Republicans. McCarthy is calling for negotiations that he says will lead to spending cuts. It’s unclear how much he wants to cut and whether his fellow Republicans would back a deal after a rocky start for the new Congress that took 15 ballots to elect McCarthy’s president.

The Treasury Department is seen on January 18, 2023 in Washington, DC Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Asked twice on Wednesday whether there is evidence House Republicans can guarantee the government will avoid a default, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it was their ” constitutional responsibility” to protect the full faith and credit of the United States. She did not say whether the White House saw any signs at this point that a default was not on the table.

“We’re just not going to negotiate that,” Jean-Pierre said. “They should feel responsible.”

For his part, McCarthy said Mr. Biden must recognize the political realities that come with a divided government. He likens the debt ceiling to a credit card limit and calls for a level of fiscal restraint that hasn’t happened under President Donald Trump, a Republican who signed a bipartisan suspension of the debt ceiling in 2019. .

“Why create a crisis over this? McCarthy said this week. “I mean, we have a Republican House, a Democratic Senate. We have the president there. I think it’s arrogance to say, ‘Oh, we’re not going to negotiate just about anything’ and especially when it comes to funding.

Any deal would also have to go through the Democratic Senate. Many Democratic lawmakers are skeptical of the ability to work with Republicans aligned with Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement. The MAGA movement claimed that the 2020 election lost by Trump was rigged, a lie that contributed to the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

“There shouldn’t be a tight-rope policy with the debt limit,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. “It is unwise for President McCarthy and Republicans in MAGA to try to use the full faith and credit of the United States as political bargaining chips.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell played down concerns over Thursday’s showdown, saying the debt limit “will have to be addressed in the first half of 2023” and that he “would not be concerned about a financial crisis”.

“Periodically the debt ceiling has to be lifted and it’s always a rather controversial effort. Ultimately, I think the important thing to remember is that America should never default on its debt. It never never did and never will,” he told reporters. in Kentucky. “But we will end up in a kind of negotiation with the administration on the circumstances or the conditions under which the debt ceiling [will] to be raised.”

What happens if Treasury measures are exhausted without an agreement to raise the debt ceiling is unknown. A prolonged default could be devastating, with markets crashing and panic-driven layoffs if confidence evaporates in a cornerstone of the global economy, the US Treasury rating.

Bank of America analysts warned in a report on Friday that “there is a high degree of uncertainty about the speed and extent of the damage to the U.S. economy.” The underlying challenge is that the government should balance its books daily if it does not have the capacity to issue debt. If the government cannot issue debt, it should impose cuts equal in size on an annual basis to 5% of the total US economy. But analysts say their baseline scenario is for the US to avoid default.

Yet if previous debt ceiling showdowns such as the one that occurred in 2011 are any guide, Washington could be in a nervous state of suspended animation with little progress until “Date X”, the deadline by which the extraordinary measures are exhausted. This creates its own set of challenges.

“A deal is unlikely to be reached until the last minute, increasing the risk that the deadline to lift the cap will be inadvertently missed,” said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

Nikole Killion contributed reporting.

