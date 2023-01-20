UK Sends 600 More Brimstone Missiles to Ukraine – Politico





London Britain will export 600 more Brimstone radar-guided missiles to Ukraine, and UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace promised Thursday we will be here for the long term.”

Addressing Estonia’s Tapa military base, Wallace said additional Brimstone missiles would be critical to Ukraine’s dominance of the battlefield. The tanks used by the British in Afghanistan and Libya are very effective against tanks and can hit ships at a range of about 12 km.

Surrounded by defense ministers from the Baltic and Eastern European countries, Wallace emphasized unity among Kyiv’s allies despite setbacks and constant debate over whether the German government would ultimately gift Ukraine with German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

2023 will show Putin that the international community is not divided and that the international community is more determined than ever to side with Ukraine and solve the problem, he said.

Wallace’s visit to Estonia, where British troops are stationed under NATO command, came before a meeting at the US military base in Ramstein in southwest Germany, where defense ministers from about 50 countries supporting Ukraine were to meet.

He said this week Britain has started another round of training for Ukrainian recruits, with the goal of training at least 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year.

Wallace added that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not count on Western allies getting fed up with the conflict this year and reducing aid to Ukraine.

“We’re planning for this year, next year and the year after that, and the long term is in there,” he said. But in 2023, it’s time for Ukraine to shift the momentum it gained by pushing Russia out and make sure that Russia understands its current purpose is to push them out of Ukraine and restore Ukraine’s sovereignty.

