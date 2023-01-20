US hits debt ceiling as partisan standoff sparks economic concerns





WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) – The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, amid a standoff between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and President Joe Biden’s Democrats over the lifting of the ceiling, which could lead to a budget crisis in a few months.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told congressional leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, that her department has begun using extraordinary cash management measures that could stave off defaults until May 5. June.

Republicans, with a newly won majority in the House, aim to use the time until emergency Treasury maneuvers run out to demand spending cuts from Biden and the Democratic-led Senate.

Business leaders and at least one credit rating agency have warned that a long stalemate could rattle markets and disrupt an already fragile global economy.

Yellen warned that the June date was subject to “considerable uncertainty” due to the challenge of forecasting government payments and revenues months in advance.

“I respectfully urge Congress to act quickly to protect the faith and credit of the United States,” Yellen told congressional leaders in a letter Thursday.

But there was no indication that Biden’s Republicans or Democrats were ready to budge.

Republicans are trying to use their slim House majority and the debt ceiling to force cuts to government programs, and argue the Treasury could avoid a default during a standoff by prioritizing debt payments . This idea has been explored in past dead ends, but financial experts have questioned its feasibility.

The White House rejects the idea out of hand.

“There will be no debt ceiling negotiations,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton reiterated Thursday aboard Air Force One. “Congress needs to address this issue unconditionally as it has done three times under (former Republican President) Donald Trump,

‘EVERYTIME’

The prospect of a precarious situation has raised concerns in Washington and on Wall Street about a deadly fight over the debt ceiling this year that could be at least as disruptive as the long battle of 2011, which caused a deterioration in the United States’ credit rating and years of cuts in domestic and military spending.

Moody’s Investors Service said Thursday it believed Congress would reach an agreement to avoid a default, but negotiations would wind down over time, contributing to market volatility.

[1/7]A view of the United States Capitol building at sunrise in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“We’re not going to default on the debt. We have the capacity to service and pay our interest. But we shouldn’t blindly raise the debt ceiling either,” Representative Chip Roy told Reuters. , a prominent curator.

Roy dismissed concerns about market disruption and the risk of recession.

“That’s what they say every time. It’s like clockwork,” Roy said in an interview. “We are already heading into a recession. The question is what will that look like – unless the combination of monetary policy and fiscal policy saves us from our stupidity for spending so much money.”

But business leaders have expressed concern over the standoff.

“I’m concerned and I’m going to take every opportunity that I can, and we can as a company, to engage with people in Washington to try to make sure they understand that we don’t think this is happening. is something that should be played with,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) chief executive David Solomon said in an interview Thursday.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell predicted the debt ceiling would be raised in the first half of 2023 under terms negotiated by Congress and the White House.

“It’s still a pretty controversial effort,” McConnell told reporters at the University of Louisville.

“The important thing to remember is that America should never default on its debt. It never has, and it never will,” McConnell said, adding, “The fundamental issue of government financing became very controversial in my party.”

Congress passed an aggregate debt ceiling, the statutory maximum amount of debt the government can issue, in 1939, with the intention of limiting its growth. The measure did not have this effect, because in practice Congress treated the annual budget process – deciding how much money to spend – separately from the debt ceiling – in essence, agreeing to cover the costs of previously approved.

The Republican plan calls for balancing the federal budget in 10 years by capping discretionary spending at 2022 levels.

In the meantime, House Republicans are pledging to defeat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s sweeping government funding bills, similar to the $1.66 trillion bipartisan omnibus package that Congress adopted at the end of last year.

Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, said in a statement: ‘The tightrope policy with the debt limit would be a blow to local economies, American families and would be nothing less than a crisis. economy in Republican hands.”

“We are optimistic that Democrats will come to the table and negotiate in good faith,” said Republican Rep. Ben Cline, who leads a conservative budget and spending task force. “There is a lot of room for negotiation in terms of what steps can be taken to deal with the fiscal crisis we find ourselves in.”

Reporting by David Morgan and David Lawder, with additional reporting by Lannah Nguyen, Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Scott Malone, Bradley Perrett and Chizu Nomiyama

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-govt-touches-debt-limit-amid-standoff-between-republicans-democrats-2023-01-19/

